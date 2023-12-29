PHOENIX — Those wanting to end 2023 with a new furry friend in their life can do so for just $50 through the end of the year at the Arizona Humane Society.

All dogs will be available for adoption at that price through Sunday as the shelter tries to deal with overcrowding.

AHS took in nearly 22,000 animals in 2023, an increase of 22% from 2022, according to a press release.

All dogs will come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will have a free follow-up hospital exam.

Adoptions are available at both the South Mountain location (15th Avenue and Dobbins Road) and PetSmart near Miller and Camelback roads.

Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

AHS is also looking for foster volunteers to help manage overcrowding.

