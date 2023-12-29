Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society offering $50 dog adoptions through end of year

Dec 29, 2023, 10:30 AM

The Arizona Humane Society is offering $50 dog adoptions through the end of the year. (AHS Photo)...

The Arizona Humane Society is offering $50 dog adoptions through the end of the year. (AHS Photo)

(AHS Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Those wanting to end 2023 with a new furry friend in their life can do so for just $50 through the end of the year at the Arizona Humane Society.

All dogs will be available for adoption at that price through Sunday as the shelter tries to deal with overcrowding.

AHS took in nearly 22,000 animals in 2023, an increase of 22% from 2022, according to a press release.

All dogs will come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will have a free follow-up hospital exam.

RELATED STORIES

Adoptions are available at both the South Mountain location (15th Avenue and Dobbins Road) and PetSmart near Miller and Camelback roads.

Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

AHS is also looking for foster volunteers to help manage overcrowding.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Hands hold up glasses of champagne during a New Year's Eve party...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix-area weather ‘looking pretty good’ for New Year’s weekend

Valley revelers should be able to ring in the new year without worrying too much about the weather, according to forecasters.

1 hour ago

Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon and FBI representative Nitiana Mann...

Associated Press

Arizona man seeks dismissal of charge over online post after deadly attack in Australia

An Arizona man is seeking the dismissal of a charge related to online posts that allegedly incited a deadly attack in Australia.

4 hours ago

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan throwing out the first pitch for Game 5 of the World Series ...

KTAR.com

Here are 5 of KTAR News’ feel-good stories from 2023

After another turbulent news cycle in 2023 in metro Phoenix and across the state, here are five of our top feel-good stories.

6 hours ago

Someburros expanding to new location in Norterra in 2024...

Serena O'Sullivan

Someburros to open new location in north Phoenix in January

A Mexican restaurant that's been around for over 37 years, Someburros, is expanding to a new location in late January.

6 hours ago

Rendering of planned interchange at I-40 and U.S. 93 in Kingman, Arizona....

Damon Allred

ADOT to begin interchange work on busy stretch of route between Phoenix and Las Vegas

An interchange project slated to begin next year is expected to lessen traffic in a busy area on the drive between Phoenix and Las Vegas.

6 hours ago

Prescott, Show Low and Flagstaff will all host celebrations this year that drop things each city is...

KTAR.com

Here are the unique ways some Arizona cities bring in the new year

Prescott, Show Low and Flagstaff each have unique things that descend from the sky to bring in the new year. 

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Arizona Humane Society offering $50 dog adoptions through end of year