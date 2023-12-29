Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

What stores are open and closed for New Year’s Eve 2023? See hours for Walmart, Target, CVS and more

Dec 29, 2023

File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Preparing for a midnight toast and more year-end festivities may require a run or two to the store — but you’ll want to prepare for some limited business hours. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


It’s just about time to celebrate New Year’s Eve and say goodbye to 2023. Preparing for a midnight toast and more year-end festivities may require a run or two to the store — but it’s wise to expect some limited business hours.

While a handful of major chains operate normally on the final day of the year, many others close up shop early. Much of this depends on location and each company’s policy — so when in doubt, call ahead or check online for more specific schedules near you.

Here’s a rundown of New Year’s Eve hours for stores across the U.S. this year.

WALMART NEW YEAR’S EVE HOURS

Walmart is open with regular operating hours on New Year’s Eve.

TARGET NEW YEAR’S EVE HOURS

Most Target stores will close at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

COSTCO NEW YEAR’S EVE HOURS

Costco’s warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, although hours may vary between locations. You can check local hours here.

CVS NEW YEAR’S EVE HOURS

Many CVS Pharmacy locations will operate with normal hours on New Year’s Eve, but some non-24 locations may be closed or have reduced hours. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or double check local hours online.

WALGREENS NEW YEAR’S EVE HOURS

Walgreens stores will be open with regular hours on New Year’s Eve, but pharmacy hours can vary by location. You can check ahead online.

HOW ARE OTHER STORES OPERATING ON NEW YEAR’S EVE?

Here’s a rundown of how some other grocery, convenience and retail stores are operating on New Year’s Eve:

1. Albertsons: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy openings may vary.

2. ALDI: Stores are open with limited hours.

3. Home Depot: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4. IKEA: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5. Jewel-Osco: Stores and pharmacies will be open with reduced hours.

6. Kroger: Most stores will close early.

7. Lowe’s: Stores close at 6 p.m.

8. Macy’s: Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9. Meijer: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

10. Rite Aid: Stores are open with regular hours.

11. Sam’s Club: Stores close at 6 p.m.

12. Safeway: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy hours may vary.

13. Sheetz: Stores are open.

14. Trader Joe’s: Stores close at 5 p.m.

15. 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24/7 (including on holidays), but some locations’ hours can vary.

