Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

FBI helping in hunt for Colorado Springs mother suspected of killing her 2 children, wounding third

Dec 28, 2023, 10:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLORADO SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — A Colorado Springs woman was being sought Thursday on suspicion of killing her two young children and wounding a third, authorities said.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, of Colorado Springs is wanted on an arrest warrant alleging murder, attempted murder and child abuse, according to a statement from the city.

Police answered a 911 call reporting a burglary at an apartment complex at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 and found the bodies of Singler’s 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, the statement said.

Singler was found injured along with her 11-year-old daughter. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the statement said.

“As the investigation into this case unfolded, it was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded,” the statement said.

Singler was last seen on Dec. 24. An arrest warrant was issued Dec. 26.

The FBI is assisting in the search for Singler, said Vikki Migoya of the agency’s Denver office.

United States News

Tourists get off of a Trilogy Excursions boat arriving on Kaanapali Beach in front of a flag of Haw...

Associated Press

Maui’s economy needs tourists. Can they visit without compounding wildfire trauma?

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The restaurant where Katie Austin was a server burned in the wildfire that devastated Hawaii’s historic town of Lahaina this summer. Two months later, as travelers began to trickle back to nearby beach resorts, she went to work at a different eatery. But she soon quit, worn down by constant questions […]

39 minutes ago

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference in Beijing, Oct. 25, 2023. Newsom ...

Associated Press

A tax increase, LGBTQ+ youth protections and more sick leave highlight California’s new laws in 2024

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Doctors in California who mail abortion pills to patients in other states will be protected from prosecution. Workers will receive more paid sick leave on the heels of a big year for labor. And companies can’t fire employees for using marijuana outside of work. These are among the hundreds of laws […]

45 minutes ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. The...

Associated Press

Trump is blocked from the GOP primary ballot in two states. Can he still run for president?

DENVER (AP) — First, Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump wasn’t eligible to run for his old job in that state. Then, Maine’s Democratic secretary of state ruled the same for her state. Who’s next? Both decisions are historic. The Colorado court was the first court to apply to a presidential candidate […]

3 hours ago

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate retreated for the ninth straight week to reach its lowest ...

Associated Press

Average long-term mortgage rates dip for 9th straight week, sliding to lowest level since May

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate retreated for the ninth straight week to reach its lowest level since May.

4 hours ago

Maine's 2024 presidential ballot...

Associated Press

Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president

Former President Donald Trump won't be on Maine's 2024 presidential ballot, officials announced on Thursday.

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Man fatally shot his mother then led Las Vegas police on chase as he carjacked bystanders, killing 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who authorities say fatally shot his mother near his childhood home two days after Christmas led police officers on a chase through the suburbs of Las Vegas and, along the way, stole a police vehicle and carjacked bystanders at gunpoint, shooting and killing one of them. The victim killed […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

FBI helping in hunt for Colorado Springs mother suspected of killing her 2 children, wounding third