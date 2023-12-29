Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Queen Creek police seek charges against 7 suspects in Preston Lord investigation

Dec 28, 2023, 5:35 PM | Updated: 6:39 pm

Queen Creek police arrest 7 in connection to Preston Lord death...

The Queen Creek PD suspects seven adults and minors of being involved in the late October beating death of 16-year-old Preston Lord. (Photos from GoFundMe and Queen Creek PD)

(Photos from GoFundMe and Queen Creek PD)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Queen Creek police announced a breakthrough in its prolonged investigation into the beating death of 16-year-old Preston Lord.

RELATED STORIES

An assault from a group of teens known as “the Gilbert Goons” at a Halloween party on Oct. 28 sent Lord to the hospital, police said. He died from his injuries two days later.

The department announced it submitted charges against seven suspects — including adults and minors — on Thursday.

However, police didn’t release the names of any of the suspects.

“The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the charges submitted,” Queen Creek PD Spokesperson Jenifer Lamis told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “While charges have been submitted, the investigation continues and the public is encouraged to submit any new tips.”

Those with information that can add the investigation can access Queen Creek’s portal at www.fbi.gov/prestonlord. Witnesses can submit video, photos and other media as potential evidence.

People who want to aid in the investigation can also call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

“I want to reiterate that our focus continues to be getting justice for Preston Lord,” Lamis said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Maine's 2024 presidential ballot...

Associated Press

Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president

Former President Donald Trump won't be on Maine's 2024 presidential ballot, officials announced on Thursday.

22 minutes ago

Obesity drugs are out of reach for millions due to Medicare decision...

Associated Press

New weight loss drugs are out of reach for millions of older Americans because Medicare won’t pay

Want to access obesity drugs? Millions of older Americans who rely on Medicare to cover healthcare costs are out of luck. Here's why.

2 hours ago

Valley Metro is offering free rides for New Year's celebrations. (Facebook photo/Valley Metro)...

Damon Allred

Valley Metro to offer free rides for New Year’s celebrations

Valley Metro has partnered with Coors Light to offer free rides on New Year's Eve to help Phoenix-area residents celebrate responsibly.

6 hours ago

The Arizona Lottery released its 2023 results on Thursday. (Arizona Lottery Photo)...

KTAR.com

Here’s how Arizona Lottery players fared in 2023

With 2023 coming to a close, the Arizona Lottery on Thursday released information about how its players performed in the calendar year.

7 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police patrol vehicle with lights on at night. Authorities are investigatin...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix Police use of force policy revised after internal, public review

The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday some portions of its updated use of force policy will go into effect early next year.

9 hours ago

Grand Canyon University was sued by the Federal Trade Commission on Dec. 27, 2023, over deceptive m...

KTAR.com

GCU facing lawsuit from FTC over deceptive advertising, illegal telemarketing

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing Grand Canyon University of deceptive advertising and illegal telemarketing.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Queen Creek police seek charges against 7 suspects in Preston Lord investigation