Valley Metro to offer free rides for New Year’s celebrations

PHOENIX — Valley Metro has partnered with Coors Light for the ninth year to offer free rides on New Year’s Eve to help Phoenix-area residents celebrate responsibly.

Free rides will be available from 7 p.m. through the end of service on Sunday with no interaction with fare machines necessary.

Here’s how each mode of transportation will operate on New Year’s Eve:

– Bus will operate on a Sunday schedule

– Light rail and streetcar will operate on a Sunday schedule extended out to 2 a.m.

– Customer service is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Valley Metro encourages riders to use its app or website to more accurately plan.

