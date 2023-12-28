Valley Metro to offer free rides for New Year’s celebrations
Dec 28, 2023, 1:00 PM
(Facebook photo/Valley Metro)
PHOENIX — Valley Metro has partnered with Coors Light for the ninth year to offer free rides on New Year’s Eve to help Phoenix-area residents celebrate responsibly.
Free rides will be available from 7 p.m. through the end of service on Sunday with no interaction with fare machines necessary.
Here’s how each mode of transportation will operate on New Year’s Eve:
– Bus will operate on a Sunday schedule
– Light rail and streetcar will operate on a Sunday schedule extended out to 2 a.m.
– Customer service is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.
Valley Metro encourages riders to use its app or website to more accurately plan.
