ARIZONA NEWS

Missing 86-year-old man located by Mesa PD

Dec 27, 2023, 7:31 PM | Updated: 8:29 pm

(Mesa Police Department Photo)

(Mesa Police Department Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A missing man was located on Wednesday, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Filemon Augustin, 86, was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Dobson and Broadway roads.

He was located at approximately 8 p.m.

Agustin, who has only lived in Arizona for about five months, is a Pacific Islander, police said.

Missing 86-year-old man located by Mesa PD