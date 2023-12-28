Missing 86-year-old man located by Mesa PD

PHOENIX — A missing man was located on Wednesday, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Filemon Augustin, 86, was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Dobson and Broadway roads.

He was located at approximately 8 p.m.

Agustin, who has only lived in Arizona for about five months, is a Pacific Islander, police said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.