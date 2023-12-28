Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Surprise police get almost $300K in grants to promote safe driving

Dec 28, 2023, 6:32 AM

grants to promote safe driving...

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety awarded Surprise PD with almost $300K in grants. (Surprise Police Department/via Facebook)

(Surprise Police Department/via Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded the Surprise Police Department almost $300K in grants to promote safe driving, officials announced Tuesday.

Surprise PD said that altogether, the grants amount to $279,464.

Police will use the money to support and expand their fight against impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving, the announcement said.

Surprise PD wasn’t the only department to get a big payout from the GOHS this month.

RELATED STORIES

The office also awarded the Arizona Department of Public Safety $696,781 in grants, according to a DPS announcement from last week. Those grants will go toward paying troopers who work overtime on DUI encounters and similar cases related to driving safety.

While those grants will benefit DPS troopers around the state, Surprise PD’s grants will help officers serve and inform drivers in the West Valley.

How will these grants promote safe driving in Surprise?

The cash will help Surprise’s police officers promote bicycle and pedestrian safety, seatbelt usage, motorcycle safety and child safety seat usage.

The Surprise Police Department’s announcement broke down each program that the grants will support:

  • Accident investigation overtime, travel, materials and supplies.
  • DUI enforcement overtime, materials, supplies and capital outlay.
  • Know your limit overtime, materials and supplies.
  • Motorcycle safety awareness overtime.
  • Occupant safety protection enforcement overtime, materials and supplies.
  • Pedestrian and bicycle safety enforcement overtime, materials and supplies.
  • Select traffic enforcement overtime, materials and supplies.

Essentially, these grants will help Surprise PD teach the public about safe driving and crack down on irresponsible drivers in the West Valley.

“The Surprise Police Department will be able to increase enforcement and educational opportunities, helping to make Surprise roadways safer for the community,” the announcement said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix Police patrol vehicle with lights on at night. Authorities are investigatin...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix Police use of force policy revised after internal, public review

The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday its use of force policy has been revised almost a year after changes were initially revealed.

5 minutes ago

Grand Canyon University was sued by the Federal Trade Commission on Dec. 27, 2023, over deceptive m...

KTAR.com

GCU facing lawsuit from FTC over deceptive advertising, illegal telemarketing

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing Grand Canyon University of deceptive advertising and illegal telemarketing.

1 hour ago

head of the narrow-headed garter snake...

Kevin Stone

Endangered Species Act has been protecting Arizona animals, plants for 50 years

The Endangered Species Act has made a significant impact on Arizona wildlife since the landmark law was enacted 50 years ago.

5 hours ago

Zion William Teasley is accused of killing Lauren Heike. It was one of the most-read Arizona storie...

KTAR.com

Here are the most-read Arizona stories on KTAR.com for 2023

With 2023 coming to an end, it’s time to look back on what interested readers. Here are the most-read stories on KTAR.com this year.

5 hours ago

Metro Phoenix New Year's Eve events map...

Serena O'Sullivan

Ring in 2024 in metro Phoenix with the KTAR New Year’s Eve events map

Want to start 2024 on a good note, but not sure where to look? Use KTAR's metro Phoenix New Year's Eve events map to find nearby parties.

5 hours ago

There are a few things to remember with home fireworks, including what type of fireworks are legal ...

KTAR.com

What to remember with fireworks in the Valley on New Year’s Eve

Those in the Valley celebrating on New Year's Eve with fireworks at home first need to know some rules to celebrate both legally and safely.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Surprise police get almost $300K in grants to promote safe driving