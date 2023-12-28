Surprise police get almost $300K in grants to promote safe driving

PHOENIX — The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded the Surprise Police Department almost $300K in grants to promote safe driving, officials announced Tuesday.

Surprise PD said that altogether, the grants amount to $279,464.

Police will use the money to support and expand their fight against impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving, the announcement said.

Surprise PD wasn’t the only department to get a big payout from the GOHS this month.

The office also awarded the Arizona Department of Public Safety $696,781 in grants, according to a DPS announcement from last week. Those grants will go toward paying troopers who work overtime on DUI encounters and similar cases related to driving safety.

While those grants will benefit DPS troopers around the state, Surprise PD’s grants will help officers serve and inform drivers in the West Valley.

How will these grants promote safe driving in Surprise?

The cash will help Surprise’s police officers promote bicycle and pedestrian safety, seatbelt usage, motorcycle safety and child safety seat usage.

The Surprise Police Department’s announcement broke down each program that the grants will support:

Accident investigation overtime, travel, materials and supplies.

DUI enforcement overtime, materials, supplies and capital outlay.

Know your limit overtime, materials and supplies.

Motorcycle safety awareness overtime.

Occupant safety protection enforcement overtime, materials and supplies.

Pedestrian and bicycle safety enforcement overtime, materials and supplies.

Select traffic enforcement overtime, materials and supplies.

Essentially, these grants will help Surprise PD teach the public about safe driving and crack down on irresponsible drivers in the West Valley.

“The Surprise Police Department will be able to increase enforcement and educational opportunities, helping to make Surprise roadways safer for the community,” the announcement said.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.