Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Ring in 2024 in metro Phoenix with the KTAR New Year’s Eve events map

Dec 28, 2023, 4:15 AM

Metro Phoenix New Year's Eve events map...

A reveler catches confetti during the new year celebrations at Times Square on January 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Want to start 2024 on a good note, but not sure where to look? KTAR’s metro Phoenix New Year’s Eve events map makes finding local parties easy.

Scroll down to find a variety of popular spots that are celebrating the end of 2023 with bombastic parties, live music and fireworks.

Those who crave a quieter way to ring in the new year are also spoiled for choice. There’s something for everybody this Friday, from toned down dinner celebrations to block parties with DJs and multiple dance stages.

RELATED STORIES

Most of the parties on KTAR’s metro Phoenix New Year’s Eve events map will begin a few hours before midnight. Others let partygoers celebrate late into the night, while others end after midnight.

Although most of these parties are for adults, we found a few events that the whole family can enjoy this New Year’s Eve.

Events only for adults are indicated with a cocktail icon, while celebrations for all ages have a star on the map.

KTAR’s metro Phoenix New Year’s Eve events map

Some events of note offer electrifying musical sets, like Circuit Overload: Anonymous at Walter Studios. Others offer popular R&B music, like the Rhythm Room’s house party, which will host five musical acts.

Kids can also experience wonder at the Phoenix Zoo’s ZooLights event at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix’s Happy Noon Year Celebration, where a balloon will drop at 12 p.m.

Some events are free, while others are elite. For example, tickets for the party at Bourbon & Bones Peoria cost $125.

Check out the events below for some of the best places to bring in the new year in the Valley.

If there’s a location that you would like to add to the map, please email us at news923@ktar.com.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

grants to promote safe driving...

Serena O'Sullivan

Surprise police get almost $300K in grants to promote safe driving

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety gave the Surprise Police Department $279,464 in grants to promote safe driving, officials said.

52 minutes ago

head of the narrow-headed garter snake...

Kevin Stone

Endangered Species Act has been protecting Arizona animals, plants for 50 years

The Endangered Species Act has made a significant impact on Arizona wildlife since the landmark law was enacted 50 years ago.

3 hours ago

Zion William Teasley is accused of killing Lauren Heike. It was one of the most-read Arizona storie...

KTAR.com

Here are the most-read Arizona stories on KTAR.com for 2023

With 2023 coming to an end, it’s time to look back on what interested readers. Here are the most-read stories on KTAR.com this year.

3 hours ago

There are a few things to remember with home fireworks, including what type of fireworks are legal ...

KTAR.com

What to remember with fireworks in the Valley on New Year’s Eve

Those in the Valley celebrating on New Year's Eve with fireworks at home first need to know some rules to celebrate both legally and safely.

3 hours ago

Empty SRP canal in Phoenix with crews doing maintenance work with a backhoe...

Kevin Stone

SRP to close portions of 2 canals in west Phoenix, Glendale for maintenance work

Stretches of two canals in west Phoenix and Glendale will be closed and drained for maintenance work starting next month, according to Salt River Project.

11 hours ago

(Mesa Police Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Missing 86-year-old man located by Mesa PD

The Mesa Police Department asked the public to help find a missing man on Wednesday.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Ring in 2024 in metro Phoenix with the KTAR New Year’s Eve events map