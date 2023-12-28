PHOENIX — Want to start 2024 on a good note, but not sure where to look? KTAR’s metro Phoenix New Year’s Eve events map makes finding local parties easy.

Scroll down to find a variety of popular spots that are celebrating the end of 2023 with bombastic parties, live music and fireworks.

Those who crave a quieter way to ring in the new year are also spoiled for choice. There’s something for everybody this Friday, from toned down dinner celebrations to block parties with DJs and multiple dance stages.

Most of the parties on KTAR’s metro Phoenix New Year’s Eve events map will begin a few hours before midnight. Others let partygoers celebrate late into the night, while others end after midnight.

Although most of these parties are for adults, we found a few events that the whole family can enjoy this New Year’s Eve.

Events only for adults are indicated with a cocktail icon, while celebrations for all ages have a star on the map.

KTAR’s metro Phoenix New Year’s Eve events map

Some events of note offer electrifying musical sets, like Circuit Overload: Anonymous at Walter Studios. Others offer popular R&B music, like the Rhythm Room’s house party, which will host five musical acts.

Kids can also experience wonder at the Phoenix Zoo’s ZooLights event at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix’s Happy Noon Year Celebration, where a balloon will drop at 12 p.m.

Some events are free, while others are elite. For example, tickets for the party at Bourbon & Bones Peoria cost $125.

Check out the events below for some of the best places to bring in the new year in the Valley.

If there’s a location that you would like to add to the map, please email us at news923@ktar.com.

