Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Neighboring New Jersey towns will have brothers as mayors next year

Dec 27, 2023, 9:06 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GIBBSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Two neighboring New Jersey towns may feel even closer next year when they’re governed by two brothers.

John Giovannitti, 61, will be sworn in Jan. 2 as mayor of Paulsboro, one day before newly-reelected younger brother Vince Giovannitti, 57, is sworn in to a second term as mayor of Gibbstown.

Paulsboro, with a population of 6,300, stretches from Route 130 to the Delaware River, across from Philadelphia International Airport. Gibbstown, with just under 4,000 people in Greenwich Township, is connected to its larger neighbor through the main corridor, Broad Street.

The Paulsboro brothers describe becoming mayors as a “happy coincidence” but also a natural next step after decades serving their communities. They told The Philadelphia Inquirer that being siblings aids the necessary collaboration of mayors of neighboring towns that share certain services.

“We can say things to one another,” Vince said, acknowledging that he might be more reserved in dealings with someone else. John says constantly seeing each other at family functions also helps.

Gibbstown and Paulsboro, described by John as “classic American small towns,” have families and church and civic groups that span municipal lines. Vince calls them “really one big community” and John adds that he does not know if there are many other communities that are “so intermingled.”

The brothers, both Democrats, said they have never lived anywhere else.

“The roots are deep … ” Vince said. “Your friends are here; your family is here.”

The Gibbstown mayor’s salary is $12,314 with a three-year term. Paulsboro’s mayor has a four-year term and is paid between $7,000 and $9,100. John also works as Paulsboro High School’s assistant principal and athletic director and Vince was a special-education teacher and guidance counselor in the district before retiring in 2021.

Asked to describe each other, John depicts Vince as thorough and organized and looking at “the big picture for his community.” Vince says his older brother is committed to Paulsboro, and he says he’s happy for him but “also happy for the residents.”

United States News

Associated Press

A woman who burned Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic is ordered to pay $298,000

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has ordered a woman who set fire to Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution, the full amount sought by prosecutors. Lorna Green is serving five years in prison for burning Wellspring Health Access weeks before the clinic was set to open in Casper in […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

High surf warnings issued for most of West Coast and parts of Hawaii; dangerous waves expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued high surf warnings for much of the West Coast and parts of Hawaii, describing the waves and rip currents expected to hit certain coastlines as potentially dangerous and life-threatening. The warnings were in place Wednesday for parts of Oregon and Hawaii. The weather service warned […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Social media companies made $11 billion in US ad revenue from minors, Harvard study finds

Social media companies collectively made over $11 billion in U.S. advertising revenue from minors last year, according to a study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health published on Wednesday. The researchers say the findings show a need for government regulation of social media since the companies that stand to make money from […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

Bodies suspected to be pregnant woman and boyfriend were shot, police in Texas say

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The dead bodies that Texas investigators believe to have been a pregnant woman and her boyfriend were found with gunshot wounds days after they were reported missing, police said Wednesday. A medical examiner has yet to confirm that it was the bodies of Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22, […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Head-on crash kills 6 and critically injures 3 on North Texas highway

CLEBURNE, Texas (AP) — A pickup truck slammed head-on into a minivan on a north Texas highway, killing six people and critically injuring three others, Texas authorities said Wednesday. The deadly crash happened Tuesday near Cleburne, about 33 miles (53 kilometers) south of Fort Worth, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Dec. 22 The Washington Post on the dementia crisis in the US The number of Americans over the age of 65 is rising quickly. In the past century, it has grown at nearly five times the rate of the rest of the population and is […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Neighboring New Jersey towns will have brothers as mayors next year