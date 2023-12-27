Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

National Weather Service warns of high surf for some of Hawaii’s shores

Dec 26, 2023, 6:27 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — The National Service warned Tuesday about high surf — up to 30 feet (9 meters) — along some of Hawaii’s shores.

The high surfing warning was in effect for north- and west-facing shores of the islands of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau and north-facing shores of Maui.

Waves of 10 to 15 feet (3 to 4.5 meters) were expected, building to 25 to 30 feet (7.62 to 9 meters), Tuesday night through Wednesday along north shores.

Ocean surges could affect coastal properties and roads, the weather service warning said. “Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches,” the warning said.

Derek Wroe, a meteorologist for the weather service in Honolulu, said large waves are not uncommon during Hawaii’s winter months.

