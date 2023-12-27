Close
Dec 27, 2023, 4:25 AM

Liam and Olivia topped the list of Arizona's most popular baby names in 2023. (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The baby names Liam and Olivia topped the list of Arizona’s most popular baby names in 2023, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Parents in Arizona have chosen to bestow these names upon their sons and daughters more than any other name in 2023, ADHS said in a Tuesday announcement.

This is the fourth straight year they’ve reigned supreme. Parents chose to name their children Liam 428 times this year, while Olivia was chosen 361 times.

What are the rest of Arizona’s most popular baby names in 2023?

Here are the rest of the popular baby names:

  • Mateo: 423
  • Noah: 365
  • Oliver: 289
  • Isabella: 274
  • Emma: 271
  • Mia: 271
  • Santiago: 270
  • Camila: 265
  • Sophia: 261
  • Elijah: 254
  • Sebastian: 251
  • Amelia: 244
  • Charlotte: 236
  • Ezra: 233
  • Levi: 228
  • Benjamin: 224
  • Evelyn: 197
  • Luna: 194

Names like Isabella, Emma, Sophia/Sofia, Noah, Oliver and Mateo consistently rank in the top 10 names for babies over the past few years.

Parents in Arizona follow national patterns. Some of the most popular names in the Grand Canyon state rank in most-chosen name lists across the country.

“Popular names haven’t changed much in the past decade,” ADHS said. “The most popular names for Arizona girls ten years ago were Sophia, Isabella, Emma, Mia and Olivia. For boys, the 2013 list included Liam, Noah, Jacob, Alexander and Daniel.”

Tastes have changed over the last 30 years. The top three girls’ names in 1993 were Jessica, Ashley and Samantha, ADHS said. Of those three, only Samantha has stayed strong, appearing in the top 100 names of 2023 — but barely. It clocked in at No. 96 on the list.

The boy names Michael, Christopher and Daniel were the most popular monikers in 1993, and two of those — Christopher and Daniel — can still be seen in this year’s top 100 baby names used today.

The ADHS website has more information about baby name patterns over the years.

