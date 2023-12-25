Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 child, 1 adult in critical condition after crash in west Phoenix

Dec 25, 2023, 1:21 PM

Police are investigating a crash that sent two to the hospital in critical condition. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY DAMON ALLRED


PHOENIX — One child and one adult were transported to a hospital in critical condition after a crash in west Phoenix, police said.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, occurred before noon on Monday at the intersection of 35th Avenue and McDowell Road. The intersection will be restricted as the investigation is completed.

The Phoenix Fire Department said both a child and a female in her 30s were transported in critical condition.

Phoenix police, who took over the investigation, added that the child is suffering serious injuries.

This is a developing story.

