Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police investigating Christmas Eve double murder-suicide

Dec 25, 2023, 8:17 AM

File photo of a Phoenix Police Department crime scene at night, with patrol vehicle lights on....

Phoenix police are investigating an apparent double murder suicide on Christmas Eve. (X File Photo/@PhoenixPolice)

(X File Photo/@PhoenixPolice)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man shot and killed two others before killing himself in Phoenix late on Christmas Eve, Phoenix police said.

Officers responded to a call shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night at a home near Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

They found two women, identified as 47-year-old Maryalice Cash and 83-year-old Cynthia Domini, both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect, 47-year-old David De Nitto, was found dead in the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police determined.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation. They determined Cash and De Nitto were in a relationship and that an altercation occurred during a family gathering at the home prior to the shootings.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work through the details of what led to the shooting, police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

An Arizona CEO and his accomplice are accused of embezzling $29 million from a tribal health care p...

KTAR.com

Arizona CEO, accomplice accused of embezzling $29 million from health care provider

An Arizona CEO and his accomplice are accused of embezzling $29 million from a tribal health care provider, authorities announced Friday.

1 hour ago

(KTAR News)...

KTAR.com

Merry Christmas and happy holidays from the hosts at KTAR News

Our hosts at KTAR News wanted to wish everyone Merry Christmas and happy holidays this year.

3 hours ago

The second phase of the X Phoenix apartment tower in downtown Phoenix has amassed more than $30 mil...

Paul Thompson/Phoenix Business Journal

Mechanic’s liens pile up at X Phoenix project, including $25M by general contractor

The second phase of the X Phoenix apartment tower in downtown Phoenix has amassed more than $30 million in mechanic's liens since the nearly completed project came to a screeching halt in September.

3 hours ago

Arizona's new minimum wage in 2024 will be one of the 10 highest in the U.S. (Photo by Allard Schag...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 22-24

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24.

14 hours ago

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is running for U.S. Senate in 2024. (Facebook Photo/Sheriff Lamb)...

Tom Kuebel

Mark Lamb says ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy would help Border Patrol on Fox News

Pinal Country Sheriff Mark Lamb wants to restore the Remain in Mexico policy to help improve the situation on the border.

16 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix crime scene. Isaiah Petite was killed in a shooting near 15th Avenue and Bu...

KTAR.com

Police arrest suspect for fatal stabbing of 32-year-old man near The Zone

Police arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing on Saturday near The Zone at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Madison Street.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Phoenix police investigating Christmas Eve double murder-suicide