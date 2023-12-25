PHOENIX — A man shot and killed two others before killing himself in Phoenix late on Christmas Eve, Phoenix police said.

Officers responded to a call shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night at a home near Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

They found two women, identified as 47-year-old Maryalice Cash and 83-year-old Cynthia Domini, both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect, 47-year-old David De Nitto, was found dead in the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police determined.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation. They determined Cash and De Nitto were in a relationship and that an altercation occurred during a family gathering at the home prior to the shootings.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work through the details of what led to the shooting, police said.

