Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Minor earthquakes rattle Hawaii’s Big Island, Puget Sound area, with no damage reported

Dec 24, 2023, 12:47 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Hundreds of people reported feeling minor earthquakes of similar intensity on Hawaii’s Big Island and on the Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle, but no damage was reported.

The earthquakes Saturday afternoon in Hawaii and Sunday morning in Washington state were over 2,600 miles (4,200 kilometers) apart and apparently unrelated.

A magnitude 4.1 quake struck around 4:30 p.m. Saturday nine miles (14 kilometers) southwest of Volcano off the southeastern coast of the island of Hawaii.

The quake was too small to generate a tsunami, according to the National Weather Service U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

However, dozens reported feeling it through the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was in the area of Kilauea, a volcano that erupted for several weeks before quieting in September.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, dozens more people in the Puget Sound area reported feeling a magnitude 4.0 quake centered on the northeastern Olympic Peninsula 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Seattle.

A magnitude 4.0 quake is strong enough to wake people and rattle cars and dishes but will not cause damage, according to the Geological Survey.

United States News

FILE - Gary McKinney, a spokesman for People of Red Mountain and a member of the nearby Duck Valley...

Associated Press

Arizona tribal leaders say cooperation promises ring hollow with federal government

Tribal leaders say promises by the federal government to protect sites threatened by energy producers ring hollow.

19 minutes ago

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second from left, walks with Senate Minority Leader...

Associated Press

As conflicts rage abroad, a fractured Congress tries to rally support for historic global challenges

Congress and the Senate look to balance partisan opposition as historic global challenges await approaching the New Year.

4 hours ago

Associated Press

On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town. Celebrations are halted due to Israel-Hamas war.

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town Sunday after Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war. The festive lights and Christmas tree that normally decorate Manger Square were missing, as were the throngs of foreign tourists and jubilant youth marching […]

10 hours ago

The hulking former Pillsbury Mills plant in Springfield, Ill., is seen, Dec. 30, 2022. It presents ...

Associated Press

Decaying Pillsbury mill in Illinois that once churned flour into opportunity is now getting new life

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — It was the dog, stuck atop skyscraping grain silos on Springfield’s northeast side in 2019, that forced Chris Richmond’s hand. The stray had found its way to the top of the behemoth Pillsbury Mills, for decades a flour-churning engine of the central Illinois city’s economy but now vacant more than 20 […]

15 hours ago

Gaby Meza Rodriguez, 7, left, prays with other children during a Sunday school session while her pa...

Associated Press

New migrants face fear and loneliness. A town on the Great Plains has a storied support network

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (AP) — Magdalena Simon’s only consolation after immigration officers handcuffed and led her husband away was the contents of his wallet, a few bills. The hopes that had pushed her to trudge thousands of miles from Guatemala in 2019, her son’s small frame clutched to her chest, ceded to despair and loneliness […]

15 hours ago

Ocala mall...

Associated Press

One person killed, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

A man died in a shooting Saturday at a shopping mall in central Florida in which the victim was apparently “targeted” for the attack.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Minor earthquakes rattle Hawaii’s Big Island, Puget Sound area, with no damage reported