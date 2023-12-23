Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Body recovered from irrigation well in Phoenix

Dec 23, 2023, 4:17 PM | Updated: 4:25 pm

Phoenix first responders extracted human remains from an irrigation well on Saturday. (Google Earth screenshot)

(Google Earth screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix fire and police personnel worked together to recover the body of an adult male from an irrigation well near Seventh Street and Northern Avenue on Saturday.

Police called for fire’s help before 3 p.m. in extracting remains.

No additional information was provided about the individual, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the cause of death.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

file photo of police car at night near caution tape...

KTAR.com

Police investigating deadly shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

Police are seeking information from the public as they investigate a fatal shooting that took place in Phoenix on Friday night.

1 hour ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)...

KTAR.com

Man dies from gunshot wound suffered in Phoenix parking lot

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a parking lot near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix on Saturday.

3 hours ago

“Holidays at The Heard,” returns from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. (evolve pr and marketing photo)...

David Veenstra

Heard Museum to host 4-day holiday event from Dec. 27-30

Holidays at the Heard is returning to Phoenix next week. The event will feature music, dance and lights from Dec. 27-30.

4 hours ago

(AP Photo)...

KTAR.com

University Drive reopened in both directions in Mesa after fatal crash

The eastbound and westbound lanes of University Drive in Mesa were closed on Saturday morning because of a fatal collision.

6 hours ago

Some metro Phoenix restaurants will be open on Christmas. (Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

These metro Phoenix restaurants will be open for Christmas

If you're looking to take a holiday task off your plate, here are some Phoenix-area restaurants that will be open for Christmas.

10 hours ago

Multiple Arizona sycamore trees are wrapped in burlap at Montezuma Castle National Monument. (Photo...

Zach Bradshaw/Cronkite News

Montezuma Castle among Arizona national park sites combating vandalism

National park vandalism isn’t just a problem at Montezuma Castle – it’s been an issue many Arizona national park sites have dealt with.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Body recovered from irrigation well in Phoenix