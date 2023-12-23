Body recovered from irrigation well in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire and police personnel worked together to recover the body of an adult male from an irrigation well near Seventh Street and Northern Avenue on Saturday.

Police called for fire’s help before 3 p.m. in extracting remains.

No additional information was provided about the individual, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the cause of death.

This is a developing story.

