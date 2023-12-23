Close
ARIZONA NEWS

University Drive closed in both directions in Mesa because of fatal crash

Dec 23, 2023, 10:14 AM | Updated: 11:41 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The eastbound and westbound lanes of University Drive in Mesa were closed on Saturday morning because of a fatal collision, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The closure was between Signal Butte Road and Meridian Drive.

A man riding a motorcycle died at the scene as a result of the collision, according to abc15.com.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.

The lanes will be closed for several hours.

Travelers were advised to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

 

