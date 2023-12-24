High pollution advisory will be in effect for Christmas Eve, Day

PHOENIX — A high pollution advisory will be in effect on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality announced.

A high pollution advisory means the highest concentration of pollution may exceed the federal health standard.

As a result of the advisory, wood burning in residential fireplaces, chimeneas, outdoor fire pits and similar outdoor fires is prohibited in Maricopa County over these two days. This includes individuals and businesses that have burn permits for open burning.

In addition, residents are encouraged to avoid leaf blowing, and the use of off-road vehicles is prohibited during this time.

Travelers are encouraged to drive less, carpool, use public transit or telework.

Information on transportation alternatives is available online.

People with lung diseases, such as asthma, are encouraged to reduce heavy outdoor exertion.

Other tips include:

– Use electric lawn and garden equipment.

– Reduce your wait time in long drive-thru lines at coffee shops, fast-food restaurants, curbside pick-ups and banks.

– Fuel your vehicle after dark.

