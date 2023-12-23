PHOENIX — “Holidays at the Heard” is returning to the Valley next week.

The event, hosted by the Heard Museum at 2301 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix, will feature music, dance and light displays from Dec. 27-30.

Live performances and family activities are slated to take place each day.

Exhibitions, including Early Days: Indigenous Art from the McMichael, will be on display.

On the first day, Israel Solomon & Friends and The Sinquah Family are scheduled to perform on Dec. 27.

Sydney Marian & Friends, Elem Pomo Nation Dancers and DJ ThisJustIn are scheduled for Dec. 28.

Sydney Marian & Friends, Say It! Sing It! Play It! In Cherokee with Z Puppets Rosenschnoz and DJ Awdre all will perform on Dec. 29.

On the final day, Israel Solomon & Friends and Elem Pomo Nation Dancers will perform again, while DJ JoJo wraps up the last day.

Lumenous, a display of light, architecture and immersive art from indigenous artists, will be presented each night from 5-8 p.m. starting on Dec. 28.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Tickets can be purchased online. Adult tickets for the museum are $22.50. Discounts are available for students, children and the military.

