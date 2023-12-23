Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Heard Museum to host 4-day holiday event from Dec. 27-30

Dec 23, 2023, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:01 pm

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

“Holidays at The Heard,” returns from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. (evolve pr and marketing photo) “Holidays at The Heard,” returns from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. (evolve pr and marketing photo) “Holidays at The Heard,” returns from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. (evolve pr and marketing photo) “Holidays at The Heard,” returns from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. (evolve pr and marketing photo)

PHOENIX — “Holidays at the Heard” is returning to the Valley next week.

The event, hosted by the Heard Museum at 2301 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix, will feature music, dance and light displays from Dec. 27-30.

Live performances and family activities are slated to take place each day.

Exhibitions, including Early Days: Indigenous Art from the McMichael, will be on display.

RELATED STORIES

On the first day, Israel Solomon & Friends and The Sinquah Family are scheduled to perform on Dec. 27.

Sydney Marian & Friends, Elem Pomo Nation Dancers and DJ ThisJustIn are scheduled for Dec. 28.

Sydney Marian & Friends, Say It! Sing It! Play It! In Cherokee with Z Puppets Rosenschnoz and DJ Awdre all will perform on Dec. 29.

On the final day, Israel Solomon & Friends and Elem Pomo Nation Dancers will perform again, while DJ JoJo wraps up the last day.

Lumenous, a display of light, architecture and immersive art from indigenous artists, will be presented each night from 5-8 p.m. starting on Dec. 28.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Tickets can be purchased online. Adult tickets for the museum are $22.50. Discounts are available for students, children and the military.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

University Drive closed in both directions in Mesa because of fatal crash

The eastbound and westbound lanes of University Drive in Mesa were closed on Saturday morning because of a fatal collision.

2 hours ago

Some metro Phoenix restaurants will be open on Christmas. (Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

These metro Phoenix restaurants will be open for Christmas

If you're looking to take a holiday task off your plate, here are some Phoenix-area restaurants that will be open for Christmas.

6 hours ago

Multiple Arizona sycamore trees are wrapped in burlap at Montezuma Castle National Monument. (Photo...

Zach Bradshaw/Cronkite News

Montezuma Castle among Arizona national park sites combating vandalism

National park vandalism isn’t just a problem at Montezuma Castle – it’s been an issue many Arizona national park sites have dealt with.

6 hours ago

Raytheon is set to start working on defensive high-power microwave antenna systems for the U.S. Nav...

Jeff Gifford/Phoenix Business Journal

New $31M Raytheon contract calls for development of light-speed defense weapon

Raytheon’s Tucson-based missiles and defense division has won a $31.3 million contract to create a futuristic mobile front-line system to stop airborne threats with directed energy.

7 hours ago

A team of law enforcement officers and detectives rescued 69 dogs from a hoarding situation on Wedn...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man accused of hoarding 69 dogs that attacked livestock near his residence

No dogs left behind: A team of detectives and animal enforcement officers extracted 69 dogs from a hoarding situation in north Arizona.

16 hours ago

File photo of Border Patrol agent in Arizona...

Associated Press

Railroad operations resume after 5-day closure in 2 Texas border towns

The federal government on Friday reopened railroad crossings in two Texas border towns five days after closures sparked outrage.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Heard Museum to host 4-day holiday event from Dec. 27-30