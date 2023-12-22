Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The head of Arkansas’ Board of Corrections says he’s staying despite governor’s call for resignation

Dec 22, 2023, 3:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday called for the head of the Board of Corrections to immediately resign in the latest round of a dispute over who runs the state’s prison system.

Sanders’ letter came after Board of Corrections Chairman Benny Magness requested Wednesday that 138 National Guard members be deployed to work full time in the state’s prisons to “help fill in staffing gaps.”

Magness intends to finish his term, which ends in two years, Corrections Department spokesperson Dina Tyler said in an email Friday to The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Magness was appointed to the board in 1999 by Sanders’ father, then-Gov. Mike Huckabee.

The dispute stems from the Sanders administration moving forward with opening 622 temporary prison beds that the board has not approved. Board members have said opening the temporary beds would jeopardize the safety of inmates and staff.

Arkansas’ prisons are currently above capacity, with more than 1,600 additional state inmates being held in county jails.

Sanders wrote in her letter Friday that if the board wants more beds, it should reinstate Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri and implement his “plan to safely reopen beds with no additional personnel needed.”

“I will not inject our guardsmen and women into a purely political situation caused by the very person requesting them,” Sanders said in her letter to Magness.

Tyler noted that the guard members would not directly supervise inmates but would fill support positions for security, including in towers and at entrances. A similar strategy has been used in other states such as Florida and New Hampshire, the department said.

The board last week suspended Profiri and sued the state over a new law that took away the panel’s hiring and firing power over Profiri and and gave it to the governor. A judge issued a temporary order blocking the law and set a hearing for next week in the case. Attorney General Tim Griffin has asked the court to reconsider its order.

The blocked law also would have given the corrections secretary, not the board, hiring and firing authority over the correction and community correction division directors.

United States News

Paramedics Jeremy Cooper, far left, and Peter Cichuniec, far right, enter the Adams County, Colo., ...

Associated Press

Paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of ketamine

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Two Denver-area paramedics were convicted Friday in the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of the sedative ketamine after police put him in a neck hold. It was the last trial against police and paramedics charged in the death of McClain, a 23-year-old Black man whose […]

38 minutes ago

Developers want to built on lands without adequate water supplies...

Associated Press

Developers want water policy changes in response to construction limits on metro Phoenix’s fringes

Developers plan to seek changes to Arizona’s decades-old laws restricting construction in areas without adequate water supplies.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

San Francisco jury finds homeless man not guilty in beating of businessman left with brain injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco jury on Friday found a homeless man not guilty after being accused of using a metal pipe to beat a businessman who suffered a broken jaw, fractured skull and traumatic brain injury in an attack caught on video that fueled debate about crime and homelessness in the city. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Panel discussion on national issues. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Panel discussion on national issues. __ CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Vice President Al Gore; Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Utah man is charged with killing 2-year-old boy, and badly injuring his twin sister

ROY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who served two years in prison breaking a child’s arm seven years ago was charged Friday with killing a 2-year-old boy and badly injuring his twin sister, Weber County prosecutors said. Jonathan Allen Dunn of Roy is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated child abuse and two counts of […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Delaware hospital system will pay $47 million to settle whistleblower allegations of billing fraud

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s largest hospital system will pay more than $47 million to settle whistleblower allegations by its former compliance officer that it provided kickbacks to outside doctors in return for patient referrals, resulting in fraudulent Medicaid billing. The settlement announced Friday comes nearly seven years after Ronald Sherman filed his whistleblower lawsuit, […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

The head of Arkansas’ Board of Corrections says he’s staying despite governor’s call for resignation