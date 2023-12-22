Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Police video shows police knew Maine shooter was a threat. They also felt confronting him was unsafe

Dec 22, 2023, 11:20 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine feared confronting an Army reservist prior to the worst mass shooting in state history would “throw a stick of dynamite on a pool of gas,” according to footage released by law enforcement.

The videos were released to the Portland Press Herald and then sent to The Associated Press on Friday.

Robert Card, a 40-year-old Army reservist, committed the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history when he killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar on Oct. 25 in Lewiston.

Card’s body was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound two days after the shootings. Reports soon began to emerge that he had spent two weeks in a psychiatric hospital months before the attacks and had amassed weapons.

