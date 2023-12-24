Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

KIM KOMANDO

Have any new tech? Take steps now to secure your privacy

Dec 24, 2023, 5:45 AM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kim Komando's Profile Picture

BY KIM KOMANDO


KTAR.com

Raise your hand if you scooped up some tech for yourself during the holiday sales madness. It’s a great time to score a deal, but I bet you’re also slammed with work and family obligations.

Don’t just set it and forget it with your new gear. (Hackers and scammers are hoping you do, of course.) Take a few minutes to secure it. You’ll be glad you did.

Keep your location yours alone

Devices that travel with us (think phones, tablets and laptops) know exactly where we are located — and many companies package and sell that data off. While it’s tough (or just really inconvenient) to stop all location tracking, you should take a good hard look at what gets access to where you are.

● On Windows: Go to Start > Settings > Privacy > Location. Click Change, then toggle off Location for this device. This also prevents apps from knowing your location.
● On a Mac: Go to the Apple menu > System Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services. Switch off Location Services.
● On an iPhone: Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services. You have the option to switch off Location Services completely. Or turn it off for individual apps by scrolling down the list and tapping the ones you want to change.
● On Android: Go to Settings > Location and toggle off Use Location. If you leave the setting on, scroll down, and change the settings for each app by tapping on them.

On Apple gear, there’s a hidden map

Apple keeps track of where you go and how often you visit. It can then make suggestions based on what it calls Significant Locations. You might see these as calendar events or map directions alerts.

Sure, it’s helpful, but not everyone likes it. You can clear this list.

● On your iPhone, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Services.
● Tap Significant Locations.
● Hit the Clear History button.

Get up to date

Depending on how long your new device sat on a shelf or in a warehouse, it might need an update or two. Pop into the settings and look for any software or firmware updates. Sometimes there are a couple in a row.

After that, set a reminder or pick a day to check each of your devices monthly. It only takes a few minutes, but it could save you a huge hassle down the line. Wherever you can, enable automatic updates, so you have one less thing to remember.

Take time to register

Do you register your new tech with the manufacturer? It takes a few minutes, but it’s a way to recoup your device if a hacker somehow takes it over. The manufacturer has proof the device is yours no matter what changes a hacker makes to it.

It’s also an essential step if something breaks later and it’s still under warranty.

Pro tip: Skip the extended warranty. Most problems pop up when you’re still in the initial (free) coverage period.

Connect the smart way

What’s the first thing you do after setting up a new device? Connect it to your home’s wireless internet. The bad news is every connected device is a potential way in for bad actors.

I put all my smart stuff on a guest network. If you want to:

● Open your router’s admin page and look for a section labeled Guest Network or Guest Networks.
● Enable your Guest Network and make sure SSID Broadcast is turned on.

To get to your router admin page, you’ll need the device’s IP address and admin password. Once you’re in your router’s settings, don’t click any options that say something like: “Allow guests to see each other and access my local network.”

Kim Komando

person handing another person a phone....

Kim Komando

Privacy: Is it smart to hand over your email and number for discounts?

Is handing over your email address, phone number or even more worth it for a coupon code? Like most things tech, it depends.

6 days ago

person looking at phone outside of vehicle...

Kim Komando

Talk techy to me: Get your work done faster with this pro tip

Maybe you dictate text messages, but there’s so much more you can do if you start dictating for your work, too. I’ll show you how!

7 days ago

Christmas gifts under the tree....

Kim Komando

The clock is ticking! 50 holiday gifts for all the hard-to-please people on your list

It’s crunch time. Wait much longer and you’re giving gift cards. I’ve got your back with smart gifts, tech and otherwise, that are sure to please.

9 days ago

video camera positioned to record...

Kim Komando

3 ways to preserve your family memories this holiday season

In this week's article, we'll discuss best practices to getting those precious memories out so that everyone can enjoy them.

13 days ago

woman looks at phone as if she's going to hang up...

Kim Komando

Security warning: Scammers are calling you with holiday tactics

Cybercriminals make a killing over the holiday season — just think about how often we pull out our credit cards.

14 days ago

iPhone and Androids have useful tricks...

Kim Komando

Smartphone tricks every iPhone and Android user should know

This week's tech tips will walk you through some of the best hidden features you’ll wish you knew about sooner.

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Have any new tech? Take steps now to secure your privacy