Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Banner seeing more Valley poison calls related to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic

Dec 22, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 6:27 am

Banner seeing more poison calls related to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic...

(Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — There’s been an uptick in calls reporting health issues related to weight-loss drugs, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center (BPDIC).

The calls are related to semaglutide, which is commonly known as Ozempic or Wegovy, the announcement said. Usually, this medication is prescribed for Type 2 diabetes. However, it’s become a trendy weight-loss medication for its effectiveness as an appetite suppressant.

Despite celebrity endorsements, these drugs aren’t recreational, according to the division chief of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery at Banner Health.

“It is increasingly important for patients to understand that this is not a recreational weight-loss treatment,” Dr. Farah Husain said in a statement. “Semaglutide and other compounded medications need to be closely monitored with your health care provider to watch for serious side effects.”

RELATED STORIES

What are some of the side effects related to weight-loss drugs?

Common side effects include gastrointestinal issues — and that’s what calls to BPDIC are reporting.

Both individuals and healthcare professionals reported nausea, vomiting, dehydration and electrolyte imbalances to Banner’s poison center.

“Most of the calls we are receiving are a result of adverse side effects, with an increasing number of people requiring hospital care,” BPDIC spokesperson Bryan Kuhn said in a statement.

Those who use these types of drugs should be careful if a compounding pharmacy gives them medication that requires them to draw up their own doses, Kuhn said.

To avoid therapeutic errors, patients should speak with their providers about risks prior to taking any doses, he added.

Those with concerns about semaglutide can call BPDIC at 1-800-222-1222.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

AZ Hugs for the Houseless outdoor picnic events...

Balin Overstolz McNair

East Valley city at odds with nonprofit group over free picnics for unhoused people

Tempe leaders asked nonprofit AZ Hugs for the Houseless to pause its Sunday Family Picnic event due to public safety concerns.

2 hours ago

deceptive junk fees under fire from Arizona democrat...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona state Rep. Analise Ortiz introduces bill to ban deceptive junk fees

Rep. Analise Ortiz is sick of deceptive junk fees, which can spike a product's final cost by 20%, according to Arizona House Democrats.

2 hours ago

Arizona's bald eagles are endangered...

Serena O'Sullivan

New closures will help Arizona’s bald eagles repopulate this holiday season

The AGFD will temporarily close certain portions of public land and water areas to support breeding efforts of Arizona's bald eagles.

2 hours ago

Michael Grossman Sr., 68, left, and Michael Grossman Jr., 29, right, were arrested at their residen...

KTAR.com

Father, son arrested in Arizona after welfare check leads to discovery of fentanyl, weapons

An Arizona father and son were arrested on drug and weapons charges after the son called for a welfare check, authorities announced Wednesday.

10 hours ago

A migrant walks along a road shadowed by the steel columns of the border wall separating Arizona an...

Associated Press

A deal on US border policy is closer than it seems. Here’s how it is shaping up and what’s at stake

The contours of a bipartisan border security and immigration deal are beginning to take shape amid intense negotiations.

11 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy filing defamation lawsuit...

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in defamation case

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy days after the order to pay $148 million in a defamation lawsuit.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Banner seeing more Valley poison calls related to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic