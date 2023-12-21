Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Peoria man last seen at car dealership

Dec 21, 2023, 7:45 AM

A Silver Alert was issued Dec. 21, 2023, for Walter Henry Olsen out of Peoria. (Peoria Police Photo...

A Silver Alert was issued Dec. 21, 2023, for Walter Henry Olsen out of Peoria. (Peoria Police Photo)

(Peoria Police Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued early Thursday for a 77-year-old Peoria man who was last seen at a car dealership.

Walter Henry Olsen retrieved a part for his truck at a dealership near 91st Avenue and Bell Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday then went missing.

Olsen has several medical conditions and just moved to the area, so he doesn’t know his way around.

He was driving his 2012 silver Ford F-350 Crew Cab truck with Washington license plate B94683V. The vehicle has a bumper sticker on his right rear bumper that says “pray” with an American flag.

His truck was last seen by a license plate recognition system at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 9 p.m.

Olsen doesn’t have a cellphone with him.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored polo shirt and dark green shorts.

Olsen is 6-feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

