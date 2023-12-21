Close
Silver Alert canceled after 77-year-old Peoria man found safe

Dec 21, 2023, 7:45 AM | Updated: 12:17 pm

A Silver Alert was issued Dec. 21, 2023, for Walter Henry Olsen out of Peoria. (Peoria Police Photo...

A Silver Alert was issued Dec. 21, 2023, for Walter Henry Olsen out of Peoria. (Peoria Police Photo)

(Peoria Police Photo)

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued canceled Thursday after a 77-year-old Peoria man who was last seen at a car dealership was found safe.

Walter Henry Olsen retrieved a part for his truck at a dealership near 91st Avenue and Bell Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday and was missing for nearly a day.

The Peoria Police Department announced the update on Olsen around noon.

Olsen has several medical conditions and just moved to the area, so he didn’t know his way around.

He was driving his 2012 silver Ford F-350 Crew Cab truck with Washington license plate B94683V. The vehicle has a bumper sticker on his right rear bumper that says “pray” with an American flag.

