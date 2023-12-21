Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Faith groups say more foster families are needed to care for the children coming to the US alone

Dec 21, 2023, 6:08 AM

Sol, left, a 14-year-old from Argentina, kisses 8-year-old Maddie Hazelton as they play together in...

Sol, left, a 14-year-old from Argentina, kisses 8-year-old Maddie Hazelton as they play together in the kitchen of Sol's foster parents, Andy, right, and Caroline Hazelton, in Homestead, Fla., Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Sol is among tens of thousands of children who have arrived in the United States without a parent during a huge surge in immigrants that's prompting congressional debate to change asylum laws. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOMESTEAD, Florida (AP) — Snuggling on the sofa across from the Christmas tree, Sol proudly showed off the dog her foster parents gave her for earning all A’s even though she crossed the southern U.S. border knowing very little English.

“They helped me a lot,” said the 14-year-old eighth grader. Then she blushed, hid her face in Cosmo’s fur, and added in Spanish, “Oooh, I said that English!”

Sol — who is from Argentina — is among tens of thousands of children who arrive in the United States without a parent, during a huge surge in immigrants that’s prompting congressional debate to change asylum laws.

Faith and community groups across the country are trying to recruit many more foster families to help move the children from overwhelmed government facilities. U.S. authorities encountered nearly 140,000 unaccompanied minors at the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2023, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Almost 10,000 are still in custody of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement, according to its latest data.

“It’s amazing the quantity of children who are coming,” said Mónica Farías, who leads the Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami. “We’re actively recruiting parents.”

Program leaders have been going to churches and other community organizations every weekend to find more families like Andy and Caroline Hazelton, Sol’s foster parents.

Over the past four years, the Hazeltons — a couple in their early 30s living in a Miami suburb, with three biological daughters ages 8, 6 and almost 2 — have fostered five migrant minors for several months and more for shorter periods. Two teens were from Afghanistan, but most came from Central America.

“Our faith inspired us,” Andy Hazelton said, adding they felt the need to respond to the Gospel exhortation of helping others as one would help Jesus when they heard about families being separated at the border.

Like other foster families, the Hazeltons say they focus not on the often stridently divisive politics of immigration, but simply on assisting children in need. A globe ornament on their living room Christmas tree is marked with dots for the birthplaces of each family member.

“Every Christmas we have new kids in our home,” Caroline Hazelton said, adding that even the Muslim Afghan teens, who had never seen a stocking bulging with presents, quickly joined the festivities.

Like most youths in these programs, those boys were eventually reunited with their birth family — the mother hugged Caroline for ten minutes, sobbing in gratefulness. With Sol, whose father has gone missing on the journey across the desert, and other children without relatives in the United States, foster families’ commitments can last years.

As Sol packed her school lunch in a “Stranger Things” bag under Cosmo’s watchful eyes, the Hazeltons said they would be happy to have her stay forever and already refer to their four daughters.

Regardless of the length of stay, foster parents say they need to give the children enough stability to get comfortable with unfamiliar U.S. customs — from air conditioning to strict school routines — and to learn more English.

“We’re never going to be like their parents. Thank God we live in a country where things can be easier,” said Carlos Zubizarreta. A foster child himself 50 years ago, he’s been a foster parent in the Miami area for about 30 children over nearly two decades, in addition to having biological, now adult children.

Nevertheless, he always finds it hard when each foster child leaves after they’ve shared nightly dinners, vacations, and household tasks like car maintenance. Zubizarreta plans to continue to foster as long as he feels that is what God is calling him to do.

In Baltimore, Jason Herring has been a foster father for a year, to five children from Central America through a program run by Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service that focuses on short-term care for those whose return to biological parents is being assessed by the government.

He says he is not religious — initially, he feared he wouldn’t be accepted in the program for being gay. That led him to sympathize with the plight of children suffering because of adult decisions they have no power over.

“I understand what it feels to be the other,” he said. “You don’t have to be a perfect parent, just be there.”

Like all foster families, those taking in unaccompanied migrant children must be licensed by their state, and often receive extra training specific to immigration law and trauma, said Amanda Nosel, the Lutheran agency’s program manager for foster care in Baltimore.

“There’s certainly a national shortage in foster parents right now. We have so many kids who need homes,” Nosel said.

Acclimating to a new country in a caring family setting is especially important given the deep and increasing level of trauma these children carry, from what they had to flee in their countries through the journey to the United States.

“It’s trauma on top of trauma on top of trauma. Kids are just living in survival mode,” said Sarah Howell, a clinical social worker in Houston with long experience counseling migrant children, including a teenage girl she’s raising.

They often internalize fear and grieving so much that they appear mature beyond their age, while still being terrified that any new familial relationship will abandon them. It takes a while before foster parents are relieved to see regular child or teen behavior make an appearance — even if that means refusing all but junk food or sibling bickering, it’s still a sign of normalcy.

“All of them are kids, but with an adult age,” said Bernie Vilar, who works as a mentor in a home for vulnerable youth, including those who age out of Miami’s Catholic Charities foster care. Vilar, 24, was homeless when he was younger, and he tries to pass on the passion for education that helped him survive that.

But he says many are too burdened by the debts they owe the smugglers who brought them to the U.S. to be interested in anything but work, while others struggle with depression after witnessing death and violence on their journeys.

Brandon Garcia, 20, seems to have beaten the odds. After crossing alone at 15 because his parents told him he would have no opportunities in Guatemala’s Indigenous highlands, he spent six months living with the Hazeltons and is now in Vilar’s group home, finishing technical college.

He still misses his family, but loves the Hazeltons’ daughters as his own sisters. At a holiday party in a suburban Miami bowling alley organized by the Catholic Charities program, he played with them at intervals between bites of pizza and aiming for strikes with other young men.

Garcia said the speed of change as he adapted to the United States was hard, but he has never thought of going back. His happiest moment came when the Hazeltons brought him to Orlando’s theme parks — a holiday tradition that they plan to continue this year with Sol – and they watched the fireworks display.

“I felt the same happiness as with my family,” Garcia said. “I told myself, this is a country of great opportunities, and I have to take advantage of them.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

United States News

Jacob, an abuse survivor from New Hampshire’s youth detention center, looks out towards the sea a...

Associated Press

Hundreds alleged assault by youth detention workers. Years later, most suspects face no charges

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Zach Robinson spent decades trying to fight off nightmares about being raped as a child at New Hampshire’s youth detention center. He died last month, still waiting for accountability for his alleged abusers. “I know that I’ll never forget about what happened,” he said in early 2021. “But just knowing it’s […]

2 hours ago

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, participates in a virtual Ukraine De...

Associated Press

Top US military officer speaks with Chinese counterpart as US aims to warm relations with Beijing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday, in the first of what officials said will be renewed talks between the two nation’s senior military leaders, as the Biden administration works to thaw relations with Beijing. The video call between Brown and Gen. […]

3 hours ago

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the st...

Associated Press

Wisconsin Republican proposal to legalize medical marijuana coming in January

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans plan to unveil a proposal soon to legalize medical marijuana in the state and could vote on it sometime in 2024, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said. Republicans have been working behind closed doors for years on a medical marijuana bill. Along the way, they have rejected calls from Gov. […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares fall as Wall Street retreats, ending record-setting rally

Asian shares fell Thursday after Wall Street hit the brakes on its big rally following disappointing corporate profit reports and warnings that the market had surged too far, too fast. U.S. futures rose while oil prices dipped as data showed an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 1.6% to 33,140.47, with […]

8 hours ago

This image taken from video shows kitten Lola-Pearl looking up at attendees during a Amputees Comin...

Associated Press

Cat-owner duo in Ohio shares amputee journey while helping others through animal therapy

TROY, Ohio (AP) — Each morning when she wakes up, Juanita Mengel removes the silicone liner of her prosthetic leg out from under a heated blanket so that the metal parts of the artificial limb don’t feel as cold on her skin when she straps the pieces together. The 67-year-old Amanda, Ohio, resident then does […]

10 hours ago

Ukrainian servicemen walk through a charred forest at the frontline a few kilometers from Andriivka...

Associated Press

Ukraine ends year disappointed by stalemate with Russia, and anxious about aid from allies

The year started with high hopes for Ukrainian troops planning a counteroffensive against Russia. It ended with disappointment on the battlefield, an increasingly somber mood among troops and anxiety about the future of Western aid for Ukraine’s war effort. In between, there was a short-lived rebellion in Russia, a dam collapse in Ukraine, and the […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Faith groups say more foster families are needed to care for the children coming to the US alone