Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating Phoenix homicide with suspect outstanding

Dec 20, 2023, 9:15 PM | Updated: 9:15 pm

Police are investigating a shooting from early Wednesday morning. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police De...

Police are investigating a shooting from early Wednesday morning. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a shooting which left a man in his early 60s dead that took place Wednesday morning in North Phoenix, police said.

At around 6 a.m., officers responded to a shooting reported near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road. They found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound, who would later die from his injuries.

After speaking to witnesses and investigating evidence, officers determined the man was shot in a nearby hotel room before walking to a restaurant where he told witnesses he was shot.

No suspect has been detained.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix police, or if they wish to stay anonymous call Silent Witness.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona have four digital ID card options after the Samsung Wallet app was added to the program. (A...

Kevin Stone

Arizona adds Samsung Wallet app on Galaxy devices to digital ID card program

Arizona has again expanded its digital identification program, this time to include the Samsung Wallet app on Galaxy devices.

4 hours ago

Joseph Trujillo...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 70-year-old Phoenix man found safe

The Arizona Department of Public Safety canceled their Silver Alert for Joseph Trujillo less than two hours after it was issued on Wednesday.

6 hours ago

Northbound Interstate 17 was closed at Bell Road in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. ...

KTAR.com

Northbound I-17 reopens in Phoenix at Bell Road after shutdown caused by crash

Northbound Interstate 17 reopened at Bell Road in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused a closure, authorities said.

9 hours ago

organized retail theft spree...

KTAR.com

Suspects arrested in Valley organized retail theft spree of $24,000

Police arrested three people they suspect of stealing nearly $24,000 in merchandise in a Valley organized retail theft spree.

9 hours ago

Two Mesa women were sentenced in December 2023 for their roles in human smuggling deaths in Texas. ...

KTAR.com

Pair of Mesa women among 3 sentenced in Texas human smuggling deaths

Two Mesa women were sentenced in the past week for their roles in human smuggling deaths in Texas, authorities announced Tuesday.

12 hours ago

Arizona state Rep. Athena Salman announced Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, that she is resigning from the...

Kevin Stone

Arizona state Rep. Athena Salman stepping down to focus on abortion rights

Democratic state Rep. Athena Salman announced Wednesday that she is resigning from the Arizona Legislature to focus on protecting abortion rights.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Police investigating Phoenix homicide with suspect outstanding