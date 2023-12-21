Police investigating Phoenix homicide with suspect outstanding

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a shooting which left a man in his early 60s dead that took place Wednesday morning in North Phoenix, police said.

At around 6 a.m., officers responded to a shooting reported near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road. They found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound, who would later die from his injuries.

After speaking to witnesses and investigating evidence, officers determined the man was shot in a nearby hotel room before walking to a restaurant where he told witnesses he was shot.

No suspect has been detained.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix police, or if they wish to stay anonymous call Silent Witness.

