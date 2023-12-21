Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Electric scooter Bird Global steers into bankruptcy protection in bid to repair its finances

Dec 20, 2023, 6:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — Electric scooter company Bird Global announced Wednesday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection in an attempt to stabilize its wobbly finances.

The move marks a sobering comedown for a formerly high-flying startup that was trying to make it easier to get around big cities in an environmentally friendly way with its fleet of electric scooters. The concept attracted attracted about $500 million in investments from prominent Silicon Valley venture capital firms such as Sequoia Capital and Accel Partners before becoming a publicly traded company in 2021.

Now, the Miami-based company finds itself struggling to survive after losing more than $430 million since the end of 2021.

Bird has lined up $25 million in financing from MidCap Financial, a division of Apollo Global Management, as it tries to reorganize under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Florida.

Michael Washinushi, Bird’s interim CEO, predicted the company will be able to bounce back and continue its “mission to make cities more livable” by providing vehicles that don’t clog the roads nor burn fuel. But investors seemed doubtful as Bird’s stock lost nearly 80% of its remaining value Wednesday to close at 8 cents per share, far cry from its price of about $154 at the end of 2021.

United States News

Associated Press

Federal judge blocks California law that would have banned carrying firearms in most public places

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a California law that would have banned carrying firearms in most public places, ruling that it violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and deprives people of their ability to defend themselves and their loved ones. The law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom […]

3 hours ago

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 provided by Sarah Burks shows a paper mockup of the street signs ...

Associated Press

Native American translations are being added to more US road signs to promote language and awareness

In places across America, dual language signs are being put up to encourage familiarity, raise awareness and keep Native languages alive.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Numerals ‘2024’ arrive in Times Square in preparation for New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s beginning to look a lot like New Year’s Eve in New York. The numerals “2024” were delivered Wednesday to Times Square for its famous street party to ring in the New Year. Organizers said the lighted display arrived in the famous square following a coast-to-coast road trip covering more than […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury dismisses lawsuit claiming LSU officials retaliated against a former athletics administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A jury on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit accusing top Louisiana State University officials of retaliating against an athletics administrator for reporting alleged inappropriate sexual behavior by a head football coach. After six days of testimony, a panel of five women and three men rejected the suit’s claims, The Advocate reported. […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

A white couple who burned a cross in their yard facing Black neighbors’ home is investigated by FBI

The FBI is investigating a white South Carolina couple for racial discrimination after they set a cross on fire in their yard last month facing toward their Black neighbors’ home. Federal civil rights investigators searched the white couple’s home in Conway on Wednesday, according to FBI spokesperson Kevin Wheeler. The retired Black couple also recorded […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham...

Associated Press

The Constitution’s insurrection clause threatens Trump’s campaign. Here is how that is playing out

Former President Donald Trump's bid to win back the White House is now threatened by two sentences in the U.S. Constitution 155 years ago.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Electric scooter Bird Global steers into bankruptcy protection in bid to repair its finances