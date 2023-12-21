Silver Alert canceled after 70-year-old Phoenix man found safe

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety canceled their Silver Alert for Joseph Trujillo less than two hours after it was issued on Wednesday.

He was located safe and in good health at about 5:50 p.m. after the initial alert was issued just after 4:30 p.m.

Before going missing he was last seen on foot in the area of South 29th Avenue and West Pima Street, according to DPS.

Trujillo had a medical condition that can make him confused and easily lost, DPS said.

