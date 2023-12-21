Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 70-year-old Phoenix man found safe

Dec 20, 2023, 6:12 PM

Joseph Trujillo...

Joseph Trujillo, 70, was last seen in Phoenix, DPS said. (Department of Public Safety Photos)

(Department of Public Safety Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety canceled their Silver Alert for Joseph Trujillo less than two hours after it was issued on Wednesday.

He was located safe and in good health at about 5:50 p.m. after the initial alert was issued just after 4:30 p.m.

Before going missing he was last seen on foot in the area of South 29th Avenue and West Pima Street, according to DPS.

RELATED STORIES

Trujillo had a medical condition that can make him confused and easily lost, DPS said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona have four digital ID card options after the Samsung Wallet app was added to the program. (A...

Kevin Stone

Arizona adds Samsung Wallet app on Galaxy devices to digital ID card program

Arizona has again expanded its digital identification program, this time to include the Samsung Wallet app on Galaxy devices.

1 hour ago

Northbound Interstate 17 was closed at Bell Road in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. ...

KTAR.com

Northbound I-17 reopens in Phoenix at Bell Road after shutdown caused by crash

Northbound Interstate 17 reopened at Bell Road in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused a closure, authorities said.

6 hours ago

organized retail theft spree...

KTAR.com

Suspects arrested in Valley organized retail theft spree of $24,000

Police arrested three people they suspect of stealing nearly $24,000 in merchandise in a Valley organized retail theft spree.

6 hours ago

Two Mesa women were sentenced in December 2023 for their roles in human smuggling deaths in Texas. ...

KTAR.com

Pair of Mesa women among 3 sentenced in Texas human smuggling deaths

Two Mesa women were sentenced in the past week for their roles in human smuggling deaths in Texas, authorities announced Tuesday.

9 hours ago

Arizona state Rep. Athena Salman announced Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, that she is resigning from the...

Kevin Stone

Arizona state Rep. Athena Salman stepping down to focus on abortion rights

Democratic state Rep. Athena Salman announced Wednesday that she is resigning from the Arizona Legislature to focus on protecting abortion rights.

10 hours ago

Split photo of the front of an apartment home and a pool a the Village of Chandler rental community...

KTAR.com

Village of Chandler luxury rental community debuts at Gilbert and Riggs roads

A newly built luxury rental community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes is now leasing in Chandler.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Silver Alert canceled after 70-year-old Phoenix man found safe