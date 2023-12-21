PHOENIX — A world-famous piano manufacturer opened a new showroom in Scottsdale.

Steinway & Sons announced its new location near Scottsdale and Thunderbird roads on Tuesday. However, the grand opening was on Nov. 28, according to Steinway & Sons Marketing Manager Bridget Berry.

It’s the first time Steinway & Sons opened shop in the region, the Tuesday announcement said.

The company’s famous pianos have been around since 1853.

According to the company’s website, Steinway & Sons Scottsdale offers a wide selection of pianos to meet a variety of musical needs.

Customers can buy Boston and Essex pianos, rebuilt pianos and even used pianos. Those who don’t want to commit to making a lifelong purchase can also rent pianos.

How big is Steinway & Sons Scottsdale?

The new 5,800-square-foot spot will house the entire line of Steinway pianos, from grand pianos to cheaper instruments.

In addition to the instrument varieties, the new location also has a selection room, a recital hall and a lounge.

These add-ons are intended to support the local performing arts community, according to the website.

Steinway & Sons Americas President Gavin English said it’s exciting to explore the East Valley.

“The Scottsdale area is home to a vibrant musical culture,” English said in a statement.

It’s not the only musical upgrade hitting Scottsdale this week. The Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Arts is selling $20 tickets for a Sound Bath at Sunrise event to celebrate the sun rising on the shortest day of the year.

Those who don’t want to wake up for the 6:30 a.m. sound bath can mark their calendars for another musical event. This one is more in the Christmas spirit. The Squirrel Nut Zippers will perform their Christmas Caravan show at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Friday at 8 p.m.

Steinway & Sons Scottsdale is at 14418 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 184. It’s open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

