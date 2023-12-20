Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Hospital that initially treated Irvo Otieno failed to meet care standards, investigation finds

Dec 20, 2023, 11:47 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The hospital that initially treated a man who later died while being admitted to a Virginia psychiatric hospital failed to meet care standards while he was in a mental health crisis, a state investigation found.

The state Department of Health led the investigation of Parham Doctors’ Hospital, where Irvo Otieno was briefly held, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man, died in March after being pressed to the floor of Central State Hospital for about 11 minutes by a group of Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and hospital employees. Surveillance video that captured how Otieno was treated at the facility where he was set to receive care sparked outrage across the U.S. and calls for mental health and policing reforms.

Parham staff were “not in compliance” with health guidelines for hospitals that treat mental health crisis patients, two inspectors said. The report also said a psychiatrist did not examine Otieno during his six hours in the emergency department.

“The facility staff failed to provide stabilizing treatment for one of twenty-five patients after the patient presented to the emergency department with an emergency medical condition,” the report said.

Parham Doctors’ Hospital is working with the Department of Health and has submitted an action plan requested by the agency, said Pryor Green, a spokesperson for Hospital Corporations of America, which owns the facility.

“We strive to always provide compassionate, high-quality care to all patients,” Green said.

Otieno was experiencing mental distress at the time of his initial encounter with law enforcement in suburban Richmond in early March, days before he was taken to the state hospital, his family has said.

He was first taken into police custody March 3, when he was transported to the local hospital for mental health treatment under an emergency custody order.

Police have said that while at the local hospital, he “became physically assaultive toward officers,” at which point they arrested him and took him to a local jail, a transfer Otieno’s family has said should never have happened.

Mark Krudys, an attorney for the Otieno family, described his treatment at Parham as “non-care.”

“The very reason that lrvo was brought to the hospital was to stabilize his condition, but that effort was effectively abandoned,” Krudys said Tuesday afternoon in a statement.

Otieno’s death has led to legal charges and a wrongful death settlement in addition to a pledge from the governor to seek reforms for mental health care.

United States News

Associated Press

US historians ID a New Mexico soldier killed during WWII, but work remains on thousands of cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — After years of combing through military records and making some key deductions, a team of U.S. government historians and researchers has finally put a name to case file X-3212, identifying an Army private from eastern New Mexico named Homer Mitchell who died during World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

NYC Council approves bill banning solitary confinement in city jails

NEW YORK (AP) — Over the objections of Mayor Eric Adams, New York City lawmakers passed legislation Wednesday meant to ban solitary confinement in the city’s jails. The bill that was overwhelmingly approved allows jails to isolate inmates who pose an immediate risk of violence to others or themselves in “de-escalation” units for a maximum […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin elections commission rejects complaint against Trump fake electors for second time

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission, for a second time, has unanimously rejected a complaint against fake presidential electors who attempted to cast the state’s ballots for Donald Trump in 2020. The Wisconsin Elections Commission first rejected the complaint in March 2022. But a judge in May ordered the commission to rehear the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Justice Department sues Texas developer accused of luring Hispanic homebuyers into predatory loans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department filed its first predatory mortgage lending case Wednesday against a Texas developer accused of luring tens of thousands of Hispanic homebuyers into “bait and switch” sales through platforms like TikTok. The lawsuit focuses on a massive development northeast of Houston, Colony Ridge, that promises homeownership with advertisements in Spanish, […]

3 hours ago

CORRECTS TO 382 MILLION NOT 328 FILE - Oil platforms are visible through the haze near the Flower G...

Associated Press

Oil companies offer $382M for drilling rights in Gulf of Mexico in last offshore sale before 2025

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oil companies offered $382 million for drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday after courts rejected the Biden administration’s plans to scale back the sale to protect an endangered whale species. The auction was the last of several offshore oil and gas lease sales mandated under the 2022 climate law. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

White supremacist sentenced for threatening jury and witnesses at synagogue shooter’s trial

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A self-proclaimed white supremacist was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison Wednesday for making online threats toward the jury and witnesses at the trial of a man who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 45, of Follansbee, West Virginia, was sentenced in federal court […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Hospital that initially treated Irvo Otieno failed to meet care standards, investigation finds