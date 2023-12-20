Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

2 men found dead in submerged SUV after a police chase

Dec 20, 2023, 10:11 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GREENCASTLE, Pa. (AP) — A sport utility vehicle being pursued by police in Pennsylvania crashed into a body of water, and two men were found dead inside, authorities said.

State police in Franklin County said troopers were dispatched to an Antrim Township avenue on a report of two men unlawfully entering vehicles. Troopers later spotted the suspect vehicle on another road and tried to stop it, but the SUV failed to stop and a pursuit began.

Police said the vehicle traveled off the roadway and through a number of farm fields and properties, and while traveling through one field it went over a steep embankment.

Trooper Megan Frazer said the vehicle landed upside down in a body of water in an irrigated cornfield. Fire rescue and emergency responders were called, and the two men were later found dead inside the vehicle. Their names weren’t immediately released.

United States News

Associated Press

Suspect in killing of TV news anchor’s mother has been captured in Connecticut

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — A man wanted in the killing of a television news anchor’s mother in Vermont in February was captured at a Connecticut hotel Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Shawn Conlon, 44, was arrested in Groton by marshals, local police and Rhode Island State Police. Authorities said Conlon will be arraigned in […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

Maine governor tells residents to stay off the roads as some rivers continue rising after storm

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A river that runs through Maine’s capital city has risen to levels not seen in decades in the aftermath of a heavy storm, and the state’s governor urged people in heavily impacted areas to avoid travel Wednesday. People across the northeastern U.S. were still mopping up after the major pre-Christmas storm […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin prosecutor appeals ruling that cleared way for abortions to resume in state

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican district attorney has appealed a court ruling that determined that an 1849 Wisconsin law does not ban consensual abortions, a decision that cleared the way for abortions to resume in the state. Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski on Tuesday appealed the ruling from a Dane County judge that […]

33 minutes ago

FILE - Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., chair of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a news conference ...

Associated Press

Congressman told to hand over hundreds of texts and emails to FBI in 2020 election probe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge is ordering Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania to turn over more than 1,600 texts and emails to FBI agents investigating efforts to keep President Donald Trump in office after his 2020 election loss and illegally block the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden. The ruling, late […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

No fire plans, keys left out and no clean laundry. Troubled South Carolina jail fails inspection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina jail that is being investigated by federal officials has failed a state inspection after it was found to have unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The South Carolina Department of Corrections’ review of the Richland County jail found, among other things, a lack of written plans to evacuate inmates during […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit alleges State Bar of Wisconsin minority program is unconstitutional

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday alleging that the State Bar of Wisconsin’s “diversity clerkship program” unconstitutionally discriminates based on race. The program offers summer internships for first-year law school students at top law firms, private companies and government offices. Past participants have included Alliant Energy, Froedrert Health, […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

2 men found dead in submerged SUV after a police chase