Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Village of Chandler luxury rental community debuts at Gilbert and Riggs roads

Dec 20, 2023, 10:19 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Sign at the Village of Chandler rental community Front of an apartment at the Village of Chandler rental community Pool at the Village of Chandler rental community Trees at the Village of Chandler rental community Walkway at the Village of Chandler rental community Detached garages at the Village of Chandler rental community Small patio at the Village of Chandler rental community Living room at the Village of Chandler rental community Bedroom at the Village of Chandler rental community Bathroom at the Village of Chandler rental community

PHOENIX – A newly built luxury rental community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes is now leasing in Chandler.

Village of Chandler consists of 109 units at Gilbert and Riggs roads. The TruVista Development project is already about one-third leased, according to Phoenix-based property manager MEB Management Services.

“We are extremely proud of this new community, as it’s perfectly suited for its location with features such as soaring vaulted ceilings, designer cabinetry and an abundance of natural light incorporated into the design,” JD Levy, TruVista Development president, said in a press release Monday.

The amenities include a pool, a dog park, outdoor workout stations, barbecue grills, detached garages and private backyards.

RELATED STORIES

How much is rent at new Chandler luxury apartment complex?

Monthly rents start at $1,774 for one bedroom, $2,274 for two bedrooms and $2,524 for three bedrooms, according to the Village of Chandler website.

“Luxury build-to-rent communities like this one give residents the feel and privacy of a single-family home without the burden of home ownership,” Amity Dalton, vice president of new development at MEB, said in the release. “The luxury amenities and pet-friendly offerings are an added perk that our residents value.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A judge refused to dismiss Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer's defamation lawsuit against for...

KTAR.com

Judge rejects Kari Lake’s bid to dismiss Stephen Richer’s defamation suit against her

A judge on Wednesday rejected Kari Lake's bid to dismiss Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s defamation suit against her, noting that the former gubernatorial candidate's claims of election-related malfeasance are “provably false.”

1 hour ago

Cloudy skies hover over downtown Phoenix buildings...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix area gets preview of big rain to come later in week

The Valley woke up Wednesday to a mini-preview of what’s expected to be wettest storm in months later this week.

2 hours ago

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's new policy on illegal immigration...

Serena O'Sullivan

Kelly, Sinema say Arizona needs more federal funds to secure the southern border

Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly asked three federal officials to send SSP funds immediately to ease the border crisis.

3 hours ago

Pinaleño talussnail (Photo from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services)...

KTAR.com

Two types of snails from Arizona left off Endangered Species list

A pair of land snail species found in Arizona are finding themselves left off the Endangered Species Act's latest listing.

6 hours ago

Scottsdale police detectives were involved in a shooting in Mesa on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (KTAR Ne...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale Police release incident video following Mesa shootout in November

The Scottsdale Police Department released video and audio of a police-involved shooting Monday following an incident on Nov. 13.

6 hours ago

Split panel showing a rendering of a new Abrazo Health medical campus in Buckeye, Arizona, and offi...

David Veenstra

Site prep underway for new Abrazo Health medical campus in Buckeye

Site prep has begun for the new Abrazo Health medical campus in Buckeye. The mayor and Abrazo had a meeting with contractors last week.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Village of Chandler luxury rental community debuts at Gilbert and Riggs roads