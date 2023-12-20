PHOENIX – A newly built luxury rental community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes is now leasing in Chandler.

Village of Chandler consists of 109 units at Gilbert and Riggs roads. The TruVista Development project is already about one-third leased, according to Phoenix-based property manager MEB Management Services.

“We are extremely proud of this new community, as it’s perfectly suited for its location with features such as soaring vaulted ceilings, designer cabinetry and an abundance of natural light incorporated into the design,” JD Levy, TruVista Development president, said in a press release Monday.

The amenities include a pool, a dog park, outdoor workout stations, barbecue grills, detached garages and private backyards.

How much is rent at new Chandler luxury apartment complex?

Monthly rents start at $1,774 for one bedroom, $2,274 for two bedrooms and $2,524 for three bedrooms, according to the Village of Chandler website.

“Luxury build-to-rent communities like this one give residents the feel and privacy of a single-family home without the burden of home ownership,” Amity Dalton, vice president of new development at MEB, said in the release. “The luxury amenities and pet-friendly offerings are an added perk that our residents value.”

