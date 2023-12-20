Close
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says

Dec 20, 2023, 3:57 AM | Updated: 4:18 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A news helicopter has crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the television station said.

“A pilot and a photographer from our news team were in the helicopter when it went down while returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore” on Tuesday night, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported. “Both crew members were killed.”

The station did not release their names pending notification of family members.

The crash happened sometime after 8 p.m. in woods in Burlington County’s Washington Township, the station said.

“New Jersey State Police troopers were able to locate the crash site on the ground. It is very hard to access due to its location in the woods,” the station said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, the station said.

Emails seeking comment were sent Wednesday to New Jersey State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration.

