Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

In Milwaukee, Biden looks to highlight progress for Black-owned small businesses

Dec 20, 2023, 3:10 AM

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council ...

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council in the Indian Treaty Room on the White House campus, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is aiming to use a visit to the battleground state of Wisconsin on Wednesday to spotlight a surge in federal government support for Black-owned small businesses during his White House tenure and to highlight his administration’s efforts to ramp up investment in distressed communities.

The Small Business Administration in the last fiscal year backed 4,700 loans valued at $1.5 billion to Black-owned businesses. Under Biden, the SBA says it has more than doubled the number and total dollar amount of loans to Black-owned small businesses.

Since 2020, the share of the SBA’s loans going to minority-owned businesses has increased from 23% to over 32%.

Joelle Gamble, deputy director of the White House National Economic Council, said the president’s visit to the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce will give Biden a chance to show “how Bidenomics is driving a Black small business boom.”

Wisconsin was among the most competitive states in Biden’s 2020 election win over former President Donald Trump and will likely be key to his reelection hopes in 2024. Trump is the leading contender vying for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.

In Wisconsin and beyond, Biden is trying to pep up American voters at a time when polls show people are largely dour about his handling of the economy. The president is struggling with poor approval ratings on the economy even as the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows and as inflation has plummeted in little over a year from 9.1% to 3.2%.

The White House said Biden also planned to highlight his administration’s push to replace the nation’s lead water service lines within 10 years, to ensure communities across the country, including Milwaukee, have safe drinking water.

Biden holds out his lead-pipe project as a generation-changing opportunity to reduce brain-damaging exposure to lead in schools, child care centers and more than 9 million U.S. homes that draw water from lead pipes. It’s also an effort that the administration says can help create plenty of good-paying union jobs around the country.

The president’s $1 trillion infrastructure legislation, passed in 2021, includes $15 billion for replacing lead pipes. Officials said the president during the visit would appear with the owner of Hero Plumbing, a Black-owned business that is replacing lead pipes in Milwaukee and benefitting from the infrastructure law.

Biden is also slated to announce that the Grow Milwaukee Coalition is one of 22 finalists for the Commerce Department’s “Recompete” pilot program, according to the White House. The program is funded by Biden’s CHIPS and Science Act, and is focused on investing $190 million in federal funding in job creation and small business growth in hard-hit U.S. communities.

The Grow Milwaukee Coalition proposal is centered on revitalizing Milwaukee’s 30th Street Industrial Corridor.

United States News

Associated Press

Stock market today: World shares advance after Wall Street ticks higher amid rate-cut hopes

World shares advanced on Wednesday after Wall Street ticked higher amid hopes that Japan’s moves to keep interest rates easy for investors could augur similar trends in the rest of the world. The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials were both virtually unchanged. U.K. inflation in November unexpectedly decelerated to 3.9% from […]

3 hours ago

Kaitlyn Kash and husband Cory Kash sit at home with their 4-month-old daughter, Sunday, Dec. 17, 20...

Associated Press

Some state abortion bans stir confusion, and it’s uncertain if lawmakers will clarify them

Ever since the nation’s highest court ended abortion rights more than a year ago, vaguely worded bans enacted in some Republican-controlled states have caused bewilderment over how exceptions should be applied. Supporters have touted these exemptions, tucked inside statutes restricting abortion, as sufficient enough to protect the life of the woman. Yet repeatedly, when applied […]

4 hours ago

FILE - A drilling rig is seen on Oct. 14, 2011, in Springville, Pa. A year after pleading no contes...

Associated Press

Drilling under Pennsylvania’s ‘Gasland’ town has been banned since 2010. It’s coming back.

A year after pleading no contest to criminal charges, one of Pennsylvania’s leading natural gas companies is poised to drill and frack in the rural community where it was banned for a dozen years for polluting the water supply. Coterra Energy Inc. has won permission from state environmental regulators to drill 11 gas wells underneath […]

4 hours ago

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck plays with Kaine, a dog awaiting adoption, pl...

Associated Press

America’s animal shelters are overcrowded with pets from families facing economic and housing woes

MENANDS, N.Y. (AP) — Kaine is a big, buoyant dog looking for a home. But lately, he’s spending a lot of time at the office. Animal shelters around the U.S. are bursting at the seams amid the rising cost of living, so the gray and white 7-year-old has been staying in a worker’s office at […]

4 hours ago

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 provided by Sarah Burks shows a paper mockup of the street signs ...

Associated Press

Native American translations are being added to more US road signs to promote language and awareness

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A few years back, Sage Brook Carbone was attending a powwow at the Mashantucket Western Pequot reservation in Connecticut when she noticed signs in the Pequot language. Carbone, a citizen of the Northern Narragansett Indian Tribe of Rhode Island, thought back to Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she has lived for much of […]

4 hours ago

FILE - A medical worker reacts as police officers and pedestrians cheer medical workers outside NYU...

Associated Press

States are trashing troves of masks and pandemic gear as huge, costly stockpiles linger and expire

When the coronavirus pandemic took hold in an unprepared U.S., many states like Ohio scrambled for masks and other protective gear. Supplies were so limited in 2020 that the state bought millions of medical gowns from a marketing and printing company and spent about $20 million to try to get personal protective equipment made in-state. […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

In Milwaukee, Biden looks to highlight progress for Black-owned small businesses