Man arrested in connection to early morning shooting on Tuesday
Dec 19, 2023, 9:38 PM
(Phoenix Police Photo)
PHOENIX — A man is in police custody after the shooting death of a man in central Phoenix on Tuesday.
Phoenix officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 8 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 31st Avenue and Washington Street. Upon their arrival, they found an adult male, later identified as 29-year-old David Cordova, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Patrol officers followed up on early information from the investigation, leading to the identification of 46-year-old Henry Celaya in connection with Cordova’s death. Information led authorities to Celaya’s residence near 33rd Avenue and Washington Street. A tactical unit with the Phoenix Police Department contained the area and detained Celaya without incident. He would later be booked into Maricopa County Jail.
