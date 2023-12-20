Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

One person dead after motorcycle collides with SUV in south Phoenix

Dec 19, 2023, 8:30 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in south Phoenix on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to a call of a collision near 77th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 2:30 p.m. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found an adult male motorcyclist, later identified as 25-year-old Ricardo Fonseca, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

RELATED STORIES

Detectives took over the investigation, learning that Fonseca was riding his motorcycle west on Lower Buckeye Road when an SUV pulled out of a private driveway. Fonseca was not able to stop his bike and hit the SUV. The adult, a female driver stopped the truck and stayed on the scene. She showed no signs of impairment.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Phoenix Police Photo)...

KTAR.com

Man arrested in connection to early morning shooting on Tuesday

A 46-year-old man is in police custody after the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in central Phoenix on Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Closeup of a hand holding three different cryptocurrency coins...

Kevin Stone

Valley man indicted for third alleged cryptocurrency investment scheme

The charges continue to pile up against a Valley man accused of bilking millions of dollars from investors through cryptocurrency investment schemes.

7 hours ago

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's new policy on illegal immigration...

Associated Press

Texas governor signs bill that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday approved new powers that allow police to arrest migrants who illegally cross the U.S. border.

8 hours ago

Nutcracker musicians ballet winter 2024...

Associated Press

Playing live, ‘Nutcracker’ musicians bring unseen signature to holiday staple

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s 1892 score is a key element for any ballet performance, but "Nutcracker" musicians are especially important.

9 hours ago

Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from state presidential ballots...

Associated Press

Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause

Former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run in the 2024 presidential election in Colorado, according to the state's Supreme Court.

10 hours ago

Scottsdale Loop 101 construction widening project starts in Jan 2024...

Serena O'Sullivan

Scottsdale Loop 101 construction project to widen lanes will kick off in early 2024

A Scottsdale Loop 101 construction project will add lanes between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive early next year.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

One person dead after motorcycle collides with SUV in south Phoenix