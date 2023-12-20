PHOENIX — One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in south Phoenix on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to a call of a collision near 77th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 2:30 p.m. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found an adult male motorcyclist, later identified as 25-year-old Ricardo Fonseca, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives took over the investigation, learning that Fonseca was riding his motorcycle west on Lower Buckeye Road when an SUV pulled out of a private driveway. Fonseca was not able to stop his bike and hit the SUV. The adult, a female driver stopped the truck and stayed on the scene. She showed no signs of impairment.

