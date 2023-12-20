Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Two types of snails from Arizona left off Endangered Species list

Dec 20, 2023, 4:35 AM

Pinaleño talussnail (Photo from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services)

(Photo from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A pair of snails found in Arizona are finding themselves left off the Endangered Species Act’s latest listing.

The Pinaleño talussnail and San Xavier talussnail, both endemic to the southeastern portion of the state, reside in rocky hillsides, washes and talus slopes. Both animals have had their environments hindered by drought and climate change.

RELATED STORIES

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that neither creature fits the endangered or threatened species act as defined by the Endangered Species Act of of 1973. The Service’s findings are based on a recently completed, peer-reviewed species status assessment, which addressed both species and included input and review from academia, state and Federal agencies, species experts and others.

The species status assessment can be found online.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act of 1973, which is widely considered the most significant piece of endangered species legislation. The Act provides a safety net for fish, wildelife and plants and has prevented the extinction for many species, as well as promoted the recovery of many others. For more information, visit the program online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Scottsdale police detectives were involved in a shooting in Mesa on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (KTAR Ne...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale Police release incident video following Mesa shootout in November

The Scottsdale Police Department released video and audio of a police-involved shooting Monday following an incident on Nov. 13.

10 minutes ago

Split panel showing a rendering of a new Abrazo Health medical campus in Buckeye, Arizona, and offi...

David Veenstra

Site prep underway for new Abrazo Health medical campus in Buckeye

Site prep has begun for the new Abrazo Health medical campus in Buckeye. The mayor and Abrazo had a meeting with contractors last week.

20 minutes ago

A mom and two kids pose with a snowman on a snowy field...

KTAR.com

Arizona Science Center caps 2023 with 12th annual Snow Week

Science will meet snow to end 2023 when Arizona Science Center hosts its 12th annual Snow Week.

30 minutes ago

(Phoenix Police Photo)...

KTAR.com

Man arrested in connection to early morning shooting on Tuesday

A 46-year-old man is in police custody after the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in central Phoenix on Tuesday.

7 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

One person dead after motorcycle collides with SUV in south Phoenix

One person is dead after a motorcyclist collided with an SUV in south Phoenix near 77th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Tuesday afternoon.

8 hours ago

Closeup of a hand holding three different cryptocurrency coins...

Kevin Stone

Valley man indicted for third alleged cryptocurrency investment scheme

The charges continue to pile up against a Valley man accused of bilking millions of dollars from investors through cryptocurrency investment schemes.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Two types of snails from Arizona left off Endangered Species list