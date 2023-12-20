PHOENIX — A pair of snails found in Arizona are finding themselves left off the Endangered Species Act’s latest listing.

The Pinaleño talussnail and San Xavier talussnail, both endemic to the southeastern portion of the state, reside in rocky hillsides, washes and talus slopes. Both animals have had their environments hindered by drought and climate change.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that neither creature fits the endangered or threatened species act as defined by the Endangered Species Act of of 1973. The Service’s findings are based on a recently completed, peer-reviewed species status assessment, which addressed both species and included input and review from academia, state and Federal agencies, species experts and others.

The species status assessment can be found online.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act of 1973, which is widely considered the most significant piece of endangered species legislation. The Act provides a safety net for fish, wildelife and plants and has prevented the extinction for many species, as well as promoted the recovery of many others. For more information, visit the program online.

