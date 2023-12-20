PHOENIX — Police are releasing an incident video after a shootout rocked the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant in Mesa just over a month ago.

The Scottsdale Police Department released video and audio of a police-involved shooting Monday following an incident on Nov. 13 at 11:47 a.m., which originated in Scottsdale.

The two suspects, both of whom were adult males, were in the vicinity of Moreno’s Mexican Grill at Horne and Broadway Roads in Mesa, where police were attempting a rescue mission of a kidnapping victim.

When police attempted to pin down the car, 45-year-old Rene Calderon started shooting at police. Police began firing at Calderon, eventually securing the kidnapping victim and killing the suspect.

One of the detectives, who went unidentified because they were undercover, was struck in the ear by a bullet.

As previously reported by KTAR, the other suspect, 43-year-old Wyatt Edge, had gone inside the restaurant remained inside until he surrendered later to the Mesa Police Department’s SWAT Team without incident.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.