Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Senate swiftly confirms top military brass, ending months-long campaign by GOP Sen. Tuberville

Dec 19, 2023, 4:48 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate unanimously confirmed 11 top-ranking military officers late Tuesday, ending a months-long blockade staged by a single Republican, Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

Without debate, the Senate swiftly confirmed the military officials, including four-star generals, whose promotions and family livelihoods had been held up by the GOP senator protesting the Defense Department’s policy on abortion.

“That’s good news,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said afterward.

Schumer said other military nominees had also been confirmed as the Senate is working to wrap up its work before a holiday recess.

Confirming the 11 remaining highest ranking nominees was a quiet end to Tuberville’s unusual effort after the senator faced pressure from all sides to relent. Critics saying his stance, which had left key positions unfilled, threatened national security and left military families with an uncertain path forward.

It came after the Senate two weeks ago suddenly approved about 425 military promotions once Tuberville stood down.

In a brief comment as he exited the Capitol, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell sounded a similar note, saying the confirmations were “good news.”

Tuberville was blocking the nominations in opposition to Pentagon rules that allow travel reimbursement when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

The Biden administration had instituted the new rules after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion, and some states have limited or banned the procedure.

United States News

Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from state presidential ballots...

Associated Press

Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause

Former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run in the 2024 presidential election in Colorado, according to the state's Supreme Court.

1 minute ago

Associated Press

Counselors get probation for role in teen’s death at a now-closed Michigan youth home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Two former youth counselors charged in the death of a teenager more than three years ago who was restrained at a Michigan youth home have been sentenced to 18 months on probation. Michael Mosley, 50, and Zachary Solis, 30, both of Battle Creek, pleaded no contest in March to involuntary manslaughter […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

DNA may link Philadelphia man accused of slashing people on trail to a cold-case murder, police say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of slashing people with a large knife while riding a bicycle on a trail in Philadelphia in recent weeks is now a person of interest in the cold-case murder of a medical student that occurred among a series of high-profile sexual assaults in a large city park […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Missouri Supreme Court strikes down law against homelessness, COVID vaccine mandates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday sleeping on state land. Judges ruled unanimously to toss the law for violating a section of the Missouri Constitution that prohibits legislation from containing multiple unrelated subjects. In this case, the sweeping 64-page bill also dealt with city and county governance and banned COVID-19 […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

South Carolina couple is charged with murder in the 2015 killings of four of their family members

PENDLETON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina couple has been charged with killing four older family members in a gory 2015 Halloween attack in the victims’ home. Amy and Rosmore “Ross” Vilardi remained jailed Tuesday in Anderson County on four counts of murder each. They have a preliminary court hearing scheduled for Feb. 20. The […]

2 hours ago

Immigrants stand outside a shelter in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. T...

Associated Press

Migrant child’s death and other hospitalizations spark concern over shelter conditions

CHICAGO (AP) — The death of a 5-year-old migrant boy and reported illnesses in other children living at a warehouse retrofitted as a shelter has raised fresh concerns about the living conditions and medical care provided for asylum-seekers arriving in Chicago. Medical professionals have worried for months about the disjointed healthcare system, saying new arrivals […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Senate swiftly confirms top military brass, ending months-long campaign by GOP Sen. Tuberville