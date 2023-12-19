Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Sandra Day O’Connor called a pioneer and ‘iconic jurist’ as she is memorialized by Biden, Roberts

Dec 18, 2023, 10:04 PM | Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 11:46 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the Arizona rancher’s daughter who became a voice of moderate conservatism as the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, was memorialized by President Joe Biden on Tuesday as a pioneer in the legal world who inspired generations of women.

Biden and Chief Justice John Roberts were among those who eulogized O’Connor at Washington National Cathedral. O’Connor retired from the high court in 2006 after more than two decades, and died Dec. 1 at age 93.

The president, a longtime senator who once chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee, began his remarks by recalling her 1981 confirmation hearing — a day that Biden described as momentous because of the history that she would make on the nation’s most powerful court.

He called her “a pioneer in her own right” who shattered barriers in both the political and legal worlds, along with the “nation’s consciousness.” He said that ‘her principles were deeply held and of the highest order.”

“How she embodied such attributes under such pressure and scrutiny helped empower generations of women in every part of American life, including the court itself — helping to open doors, secure freedoms and prove that a woman can not only do anything a man can do, but many times do it a hell of a lot — a heck of a lot better,” the president said.

Biden added: “Excuse my language, Father.”

Roberts, in his eulogy, also highlighted O’Connor’s trailblazing career and said her leadership shaped the legal profession, making it clear that justices were both men and women. She had a distinct style during arguments, often jumping in with a question that cut to the heart of a case, he said. That put her most important issues on the table quickly, in line with one of her favorite sayings: “Get it done.”

“She was so successful that the barriers she broke down are almost unthinkable today,” Roberts said, calling her a “strong, influential and iconic jurist.”

Roberts had initially been tapped to replace O’Connor, although during his confirmation process, he was nominated to be chief justice. He recalled how O’Connor, in response to questions from reporters about him, said the only issue with the then-nominee was that he didn’t wear a skirt.

“My initial reaction was, of course, everything’s negotiable,” Roberts said.

O’Connor was nominated in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan. Largely unknown on the national scene until her appointment, she would come to be referred to by commentators as the nation’s most powerful woman.

O’Connor wielded considerable influence on the nine-member court, generally favoring states in disputes with the federal government and often siding with police when they faced claims of violating people’s rights. Her impact could perhaps best be seen, though, on the court’s rulings on abortion. She twice helped form the majority in decisions that upheld and reaffirmed Roe v. Wade, the decision that said women have a constitutional right to abortion.

Thirty years after that decision, a more conservative court overturned Roe, and the opinion was written by the man who took her place, Justice Samuel Alito.

O’Connor was a top-ranked graduate of Stanford’s law school in 1952, but quickly discovered that most large law firms at the time did not hire women. She nevertheless built a career that included service as a member of the Arizona Legislature and state judge before her appointment to the Supreme Court at age 51.

When she first arrived, there wasn’t even a women’s bathroom anywhere near the courtroom. That was soon rectified, but she remained the court’s only woman until 1993, when Ruth Bader Ginsburg joined the court.

“She loved the law and the Supreme Court,” said Jay O’Connor, one of her three sons, during her memorial service. “She loved our country and our democracy. And most of all, she loved her family.”

She brought a formidable energy to her personal life as well, her son recalled, noting that her way of relaxing after a long day at work was “three rounds of tennis or 18 holes of golf.”

She was a voracious reader and, along with her husband John, a talented dancer — the couple took disco lessons in Arizona in the late 1970s. She also ran a bustling household as her three sons grew up, at times employing the same skills she used to question attorneys in the courtroom.

“She honed those skills grilling her sons about being out late on Saturday night,” he said.

The late justice’s final message to her three sons, Jay O’Connor said, included the guidance: “Our purpose in life is to help others along the way.”

“What a beautiful, powerful and totally Sandra Day O’Connor sentiment,” he said.

In a speech before her casket lay in repose Monday, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor remembered O’Connor as a trailblazer and a “living example that women could take on any challenge, could more than hold their own in any spaces dominated by men and could do so with grace.”

O’Connor retired at age 75, citing her husband’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. She later expressed regret that a woman had not been chosen to replace her, but would live to see a record four women serving on the high court.

President Barack Obama awarded O’Connor the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

She died in Phoenix of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness. Her survivors include a brother, three sons and grandchildren. The family plans to return her remains to her childhood home, the Lazy B Ranch in Arizona.

The family has asked that donations be made to iCivics, the group she founded to promote civics education.

___

Associated Press writers Mark Sherman and Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

United States News

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear responds to a question during an interview in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesda...

Associated Press

Kentucky’s Democratic governor refers to Trump’s anti-immigrant language as dangerous, dehumanizing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant language in his quest to win back the White House is dangerous and dehumanizing, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday, warning that the rhetoric makes it more difficult for Congress to reach a meaningful U.S. border security deal. Beshear — whose resounding reelection last month in solidly […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

New York City faulted for delays in getting emergency food aid to struggling families

Thousands of struggling families in New York City are waiting unacceptably long times to receive emergency food and cash aid because of delays by a city agency that violate a 2005 federal court order, advocacy groups said in new legal filings. People who qualify for expedited Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or E-SNAP, are supposed […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former Haitian senator sentenced to life in prison in 2021 assassination of Haiti’s president

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami on Tuesday sentenced a former Haitian senator to life in prison for conspiring to kill Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, which caused unprecedented turmoil in the Caribbean nation. John Joel Joseph is the third of 11 suspects detained and charged in Miami to be sentenced in […]

26 minutes ago

The Miami skyline is viewed from the Rickenbacker Causeway in South Florida, Dec. 15, 2023. South C...

Associated Press

South dominates US population gains as deaths drop

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — South Carolina and Florida were the two fastest-growing states in the U.S., as the South dominated population gains in 2023, and the U.S. growth rate ticked upward slightly from the depths of the pandemic due to a drop in deaths, according to estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The […]

28 minutes ago

Gary Chastagner, a Washington State University professor called "Dr. Christmas Tree" shows an examp...

Associated Press

As climate warms, that perfect Christmas tree may depend on growers’ ability to adapt

CHICAGO (AP) — Christmas tree breeder Jim Rockis knows what it looks like when one dies long before it can reach a buyer. Rockis farms trees in West Virginia and Pennsylvania, where he and other producers often grow their iconic evergreens outside their preferred habitat higher in the mountains. But that can mean planting in […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin man faces homicide charges after alleged drunken driving crash kills four siblings

WAUPACA, Wis. (AP) — An eastern Wisconsin man has been charged in a wrong-way collision that killed four siblings last weekend, authorities said. Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is charged with four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in Saturday’s crash in Weyauwega, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee. Farmer, […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Sandra Day O’Connor called a pioneer and ‘iconic jurist’ as she is memorialized by Biden, Roberts