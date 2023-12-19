Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Animal cruelty charges spur calls for official’s resignation in Pennsylvania county

Dec 19, 2023, 9:05 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Residents in a western Pennsylvania county are calling for the resignation of an official who is facing felony animal cruelty charges after authorities say her dog starved to death.

Washington County Controller April Sloane, 43, was arrested last week at her county office. North Strabane police filed the charges after a necropsy of her dog, Thor, showed the animal died of “severe emaciation” and weighed only 20 pounds, less than half of what its weight should have been.

According to court documents, Sloane’s 14-year-old son told police that he asked his mother to take Thor to a veterinarian, but she refused. Officials say an emergency veterinary clinic is located less than 500 feet from Sloane’s house.

Authorities allege the dog was neglected from Nov. 1 until its death on Nov. 27.

The dog’s body was found stuffed in a garbage bag in a back corner of Sloane’s garage as they served a search warrant at her home on Dec. 6, authorities said. She’s facing two felony counts of aggravated cruelty and one count of neglect for withholding veterinary care.

Sloane was arraigned and released on a $150,000 unsecured bond. She has declined comment on the charges, and a telephone number for her could not be located Tuesday. No attorney was listed for her in online court records.

Sloane, a Republican, was elected to her post in November 2021. She had adopted Thor several months earlier and social media posts show she took him along on campaign stops and posed the dog atop her political yard signs ahead of the election.

United States News

Associated Press

Wisconsin man faces homicide charges after alleged drunken driving crash kills four siblings

WAUPACA, Wis. (AP) — An eastern Wisconsin man has been charged in a wrong-way collision that killed four siblings last weekend, authorities said. Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is charged with four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in Saturday’s crash in Weyauwega, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee. Farmer, […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

She bought a colorful vase at Goodwill for $3.99. The rare piece sold at auction for $107,000

Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. It was shaped like a bottle and had ribbons of color, aqua green and amethyst purple, that spiraled up its glass surface like stripes of paint. The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Remains found sunk in Kentucky lake almost 25 years ago finally identified

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky have identified human remains found wrapped in heavy chains and sunk to the bottom of a lake more than two decades ago. The identity of the man had remained a mystery since the discovery of his remains in Lake Barkley by two fishermen in 1999, Kentucky State Police […]

2 hours ago

This cover image released by Gallery Books shows "What Would Reagan Do? Life Lessons from the Last ...

Associated Press

Chris Christie’s next book, coming in February, asks ‘What Would Reagan Do?’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a candidate for the Republican nomination for president, has a book coming out next year on the legacy of a GOP hero — former President Ronald Reagan. Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint at Simon & Schuster, announced Tuesday that it will publish “What Would Reagan […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Major cleanup underway after storm batters Northeastern US, knocks out power and floods roads

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Utility crews worked Tuesday to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers in Maine and some rivers continued to rise following a powerful storm that hit the northeastern U.S., drenching communities and bringing windspeeds over 60 mph (96 kph) in some areas. At least five people were killed. “It was […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Michael Donnelly stands in a grove of old-growth trees in the off-trail area of the Opal Cre...

Associated Press

US moves to protect old growth forests as climate change threatens their survival

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to conserve groves of old-growth trees on federal land by revising management plans for national forests and grasslands across the U.S. as climate change amplifies the threats they face from wildfires, insects and disease. Agriculture Sec. Tom Vilsack said the goal was to provide an “ecologically-driven” […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Animal cruelty charges spur calls for official’s resignation in Pennsylvania county