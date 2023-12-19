Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher as markets continue winning streak

Dec 19, 2023, 12:29 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street inched modestly higher Tuesday as markets roll toward the end of 2024 on a seven-week winning streak.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials each rose 0.2% before the bell.

The broader market surged last week and added to solid December gains after the Federal Reserve signaled that inflation may have cooled enough for the central bank to shift to cutting interest rates in 2024. The Dow closed out last week with a record, while the S&P 500 ended the week with its longest weekly winning streak in six years, while edging closer to its all-time high.

The benchmark S&P 500 is now up more than 23% this year, while the Nasdaq is up more than 42%.

Lower interest rates typically take pressure off of financial markets. The Fed’s goal since 2022 has been to slow the economy and grind down prices for investments enough through high interest rates to get inflation under control. Economic growth has slowed, but has not dipped into recession, while inflation continues easing.

Wall Street is betting that those conditions mean the Fed is done raising interest rates and could start cutting them in early 2024. Investors will get their last big inflation update of the year on Friday when the government releases its report on personal consumption expenditures. It’s the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation and has been easing since the middle of 2022.

Analysts polled by FactSet expect the measure of inflation to soften to 2.8% in November from 3% in October.

Investors will also have a few big earnings reports to review this week, which could give them a better sense of how companies and consumers are faring amid high interest rates and lingering inflation. Package delivery service FedEx will report its latest financial results after the bell on Tuesday and Cheerios maker General Mills will report its results on Wednesday. Athletic footwear giant Nike serves up its latest results on Thursday.

After surging 26% Monday on news that it was selling itself to Nippon Steel, U.S. Steel is down slightly before the opening bell Tuesday.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, standing on the roof of his home in Braddock, Pa. with U.S. Steel’s Edgar Thomson Steel Works behind him, said he would attempt to prevent the sale based on national security issues.

“Steel is always about security as well, too, and I am committed to doing anything I can do and using my platform and my position in order to block this,” Fetterman said in a post on X late Monday.

Elsewhere, in Europe at midday Germany’s DAX gained 0.5% and the FTSE 100 in London was essentially unchanged. In Paris, the CAC 40 ticked up 0.1%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 1.4% to 33,219.39 after the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-lax monetary policy unchanged, as expected. The dollar rose against the yen, climbing to 144.59 yen from 142.79.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney added 0.8% to 7,489.10, while South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.1% higher to 2,568.55.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 1% to 16,469.32 and the Shanghai Composite index gained less than 0.1% to 2,932.39.

Bangkok’s SET edged 0.1% higher, while Taiwan’s Taiex fell 0.4%.

Early Tuesday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.90% from 3.95% late Monday.

U.S. benchmark crude oil was down 25 cents at $72.57 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 26 cents to $77.69 per barrel.

The euro rose to $1.0972 from $1.0925 late Monday.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite picked up 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished essentially flat after most of a 0.2% gain faded by late afternoon.

United States News

This cover image released by Gallery Books shows "What Would Reagan Do? Life Lessons from the Last ...

Associated Press

Chris Christie’s next book, coming in February, asks ‘What Would Reagan Do?’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a candidate for the Republican nomination for president, has a book coming out next year on the legacy of a GOP hero — former President Ronald Reagan. Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint at Simon & Schuster, announced Tuesday that it will publish “What Would Reagan […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

Major cleanup underway after storm batters Northeastern US, knocks out power and floods roads

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Utility crews worked Tuesday to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers in Maine and some rivers continued to rise in New England following a powerful storm that hit the northeastern U.S., drenching communities and bringing windspeeds over 60 mph (96 kph) in some areas. At least four people were […]

55 minutes ago

FILE - Michael Donnelly stands in a grove of old-growth trees in the off-trail area of the Opal Cre...

Associated Press

US moves to protect old growth forests as climate change threatens their survival

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to conserve groves of old-growth trees on federal land by revising management plans for national forests and grasslands across the U.S. as climate change amplifies the threats they face from wildfires, insects and disease. Agriculture Sec. Tom Vilsack said the goal was to provide an “ecologically-driven” […]

4 hours ago

CORRECTS EMHOFF TO SECOND GENTLEMEN INSTEAD OF FIRST - Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and seco...

Associated Press

Vice President Harris announces nationwide events focused on abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is redoubling her focus on abortion rights as the election year begins, planning a nationwide series of events as Democrats try to rally voters to give President Joe Biden a second term and regain full control of Congress. Her first event is scheduled for Wisconsin on Jan. 22, […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel strikes south Gaza and raids a hospital in the north as war grinds on with renewed US support

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli forces raided one of the last functioning hospitals in Gaza’s north and bombarded the south with airstrikes that killed at least 28 Palestinians, pressing ahead with their offensive Tuesday with renewed backing from the United States, despite rising international alarm. The air and ground war, launched in response to […]

5 hours ago

Tameka and her 8-year-old-daughter hang out outside of their apartment in Atlanta Oct. 2, 2023. Tam...

Associated Press

How many students are still missing from American schools? Here’s what the data says

Since the pandemic first upended American education, an estimated 50,000 students are still missing from any kind of U.S. school. That’s according to an Associated Press analysis of public, private and homeschool enrollment as of fall 2022, and U.S. Census data in 22 states, plus Washington, D.C. The reasons students left during the pandemic are […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher as markets continue winning streak