Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old woman last seen in Mesa

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 76-year-old woman last seen Monday afternoon in Mesa.

Katarina McGee left her home near Brown and Recker roads around 2 p.m.

McGee has blonde hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 195 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a T-shirt and black pants.

According to police, she has been having memory issues and takes insulin for diabetes.

McGee could be driving a 2019 silver Chevrolet Cruz with Arizona license plate AZJ3818.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.