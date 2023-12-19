Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old woman last seen in Mesa
Dec 18, 2023, 9:30 PM | Updated: 9:58 pm
(Photo provided by Mesa Police Department.)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 76-year-old woman last seen Monday afternoon in Mesa.
Katarina McGee left her home near Brown and Recker roads around 2 p.m.
McGee has blonde hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 195 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a T-shirt and black pants.
According to police, she has been having memory issues and takes insulin for diabetes.
McGee could be driving a 2019 silver Chevrolet Cruz with Arizona license plate AZJ3818.
