Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old woman last seen in Mesa

Dec 18, 2023, 9:30 PM | Updated: 9:58 pm

Katarina McGee. (Photo provided by Mesa Police Department.)

(Photo provided by Mesa Police Department.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 76-year-old woman last seen Monday afternoon in Mesa.

Katarina McGee left her home near Brown and Recker roads around 2 p.m.

McGee has blonde hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 195 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a T-shirt and black pants.

According to police, she has been having memory issues and takes insulin for diabetes.

McGee could be driving a 2019 silver Chevrolet Cruz with Arizona license plate AZJ3818.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix patrol vehicle with caution tape nearby....

KTAR.com

Police investigating murder-suicide shootings that killed 4 in north Phoenix

Three adults and one teenager died Monday in north Phoenix as part of what police are calling a murder-suicide situation.

1 hour ago

Photos show the Malas Mañas transnational criminal organization logo - a sun-shaped emblem with a ...

KTAR.com

Alleged members of violent cartel indicted in Arizona on human smuggling, drug charges

Multiple alleged members of a violent cartel have been indicted on human smuggling and drug trafficking charges in Arizona.

2 hours ago

Trevor Milton, left, leaves the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, Sept. 12, 2022, in New ...

Associated Press

Founder of Arizona-based Nikola Corp gets 4 years in prison for defrauding investors

The founder of Nikola Corp. was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for his conviction for exaggerating claims about his company’s production of zero-emission 18-wheel trucks.

4 hours ago

winning lottery scratch-off ticket...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona shopper ‘set for life’ after winning $5 million jackpot from scratch-off ticket

One 7-Eleven shopper bought a $50 ticket from the Arizona Lottery's Set For Life game. The scratch-off ticket earned them $5 million.

5 hours ago

Hospital plans south of Phoenix....

David Veenstra

Health care group buys land for hospital south of Phoenix

Exceptional Healthcare plans to build a new hospital south of Phoenix after acquiring 10 acres of land for $1.13 million.

8 hours ago

Phoenix is in for rain in the week leading up to Christmas. (Photo by Gabby Jones/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Expect a rainy week in Phoenix ahead of the Christmas holiday

Phoenix could see its heaviest rainfall in nearly nine months this week ahead of the Christmas holiday.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old woman last seen in Mesa