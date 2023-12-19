Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

‘Max Payne’ and ‘Rescue Me’ actor James McCaffrey dies at 65

Dec 18, 2023, 5:48 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — James McCaffrey, who voiced “Max Payne” in the popular video game franchise and also starred in television shows including “Rescue Me,” has died, according to his agent. He was 65.

McCaffrey’s talent agent David Elliot confirmed Monday that the New York native passed away Sunday surrounded by family and friends.

His wife, actor Rochelle Bostrom, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died at home in Larchmont, a New York suburb of Manhattan, following a battle with myeloma, a form of cancer that affects white blood cells.

Fellow New York actor and “Entourage” star Kevin Dillon was among those who took to social media to honor McCaffrey.

“#rip James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you,” he wrote Sunday in an Instagram post that included a photo of the two.

McCaffrey had a 35-year career in television and film that also included roles in the television shows “Blue Bloods” and “Suits.”

On the FX drama “Rescue Me,” he portrayed a New York City firefighter killed on Sept. 11 who appears to Denis Leary’s main character, who is also a firefighter, over the series’ seven-season run, which ended in 2011.

McCaffrey also famously voiced Max Payne, the former NYPD officer who becomes a vigilante after his family is killed, in the video game series of the same name during the early 2000s.

“Trained at the Actor’s Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles,” Elliot wrote in a message.

Besides his wife, McCaffrey is survived by his daughter, Tiernan McCaffrey, and other family members.

United States News

FILE - A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on Dec. 28, ...

Associated Press

Southwest Airlines reaches $140 million settlement over holiday flight-canceling meltdown last year

Southwest Airlines will pay a $35 million fine as part of a $140 million settlement to resolve a federal investigation into a debacle in December 2022 when the airline canceled thousands of flights and stranded more than 2 million travelers over the holidays.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Leaders seek to expand crime-fighting net of cameras and sensors beyond New Mexico’s largest city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest city is blanketed with 10,000 cameras, license plate readers along some of the busiest roadways and special listening devices that hone in on the sound of gunfire — all part of a technological net of sorts that Albuquerque authorities say has been an integral part of addressing high […]

3 hours ago

A gray wolf is seen in a trail camera image on the Sherman Creek Ranch, March 26, 2023, near Walden...

Associated Press

Colorado releases first 5 wolves in reintroduction plan approved by voters to chagrin of ranchers

GRAND COUNTY, Colorado (AP) — Wildlife officials released five gray wolves into a remote forest in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains on Monday to kick off a voter-approved reintroduction program that was embraced in the state’s mostly Democratic urban corridor but staunchly opposed in conservative rural areas where ranchers worry about attacks on livestock. The wolves were […]

4 hours ago

FILE - The Justice Department in Washington, Nov. 18, 2022. The U.S. Justice Department has created...

Associated Press

Justice Department creates database to track records of misconduct by federal law enforcement

The U.S. Justice Department has created a database to track records of misconduct by federal law enforcement officers that is aimed at preventing agencies from unknowingly hiring problem officers, officials said on Monday.

5 hours ago

This photo provided by the Portland Rescue Mission shows James Free posing for a photo with a pair ...

Associated Press

Air Jordans made for Spike Lee and donated to Oregon shelter auctioned for nearly $51,000

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Watching a countdown of the auction’s final minutes on Monday, Erin Holcomb couldn’t believe it: the sale price kept jumping for the rare, gold Nike Air Jordan 3s that were anonymously dropped in the donation chute of the Oregon shelter where she works in Portland. “In the last five minutes it […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Mother gets life sentence for fatal shooting of 6-year-old son at Ohio hotel

BROOKLYN, Ohio (AP) — A mother who shot and killed her 6-year-old son in an Ohio hotel after taking him there for a special day of fun was sentenced Monday to life in prison. Daneicha Bringht, 31, of Parma, had pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges as part of a plea deal with […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

‘Max Payne’ and ‘Rescue Me’ actor James McCaffrey dies at 65