ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona shopper ‘set for life’ after winning $5 million jackpot from scratch-off ticket

Dec 18, 2023, 4:57 PM

winning lottery scratch-off ticket...

A shopper at a 7-Eleven in Phoenix bought a scratch-off ticket worth $5 million. (Google Maps Photo)

(Google Maps Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An Arizona shopper who bought a scratch-off ticket won a $5 million jackpot last week, according to a Monday announcement from the Arizona Lottery.

They bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue, according to lottery spokesperson Cydeni Carter.

That ticket was part of the Arizona Lottery’s second $50 Scratcher game, Set For Life, which debuted earlier this year. It offers six top prizes — including the recent multimillion dollar win.

The winner, whose identity hasn’t been shared, was one of many lucky Arizonans who struck gold.

How many other Arizonans won big last weekend?

After the 7-Eleven winner, the second Arizonan to win the most in lottery cash bought a $2.7 million Triple Twist ticket from the Fry’s Food Store in Prescott Valley near Florentine and Glassford Hill roads.

“There was one $313,000 Fantasy Five Jackpot winner on Sunday, December 17,” according to the Arizona Lottery announcement. That winner bought their ticket at the Walmart near Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads in Queen Creek.

Overall, Arizonans took home $8.5 million in lottery winnings over the weekend.

A QuikTrip shopper in Youngtown won a $50,000 prize through the Sunshine Slingo Trio game. Compare that to the $500,000 ticket another shopper won at the QuikTrip in Phoenix near Central Avenue and Indian School Road.

Another Arizonan took home a $100,000 Triple Red 7’s ticket from a CVS in New River near West Anthem Way and Gavilan Peak Parkway.

A Powerball ticket from the Carioca Shell convenience store south of the U.S. 93 near White Hills Road earned one shopper $150,000, according to the Arizona Lottery.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, the winners have 180 days to claim their cash prizes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona shopper ‘set for life’ after winning $5 million jackpot from scratch-off ticket