Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Mother gets life sentence for fatal shooting of 6-year-old son at Ohio hotel

Dec 18, 2023, 2:27 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BROOKLYN, Ohio (AP) — A mother who shot and killed her 6-year-old son in an Ohio hotel after taking him there for a special day of fun was sentenced Monday to life in prison.

Daneicha Bringht, 31, of Parma, had pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges as part of a plea deal with Cuyahoga County prosecutors, who dropped charges that could have made her eligible for the death penalty. She will have to serve at least 35 years before she becomes eligible for parole.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys acknowledged that Bringht has a history of mental illness, including a diagnosis of schizophrenia. However, a court-ordered mental health evaluation determined she was competent to stand trial.

Authorities have said Bringht took her son, Kaamir, to a hotel in Brooklyn in April 2021 so he could swim in their indoor pool. She also showered him with sweets.

However, she eventually shot the boy 11 times while they were in their room. She then called police and told them an unknown man had entered their room and shot her and her son about 30 minutes earlier, but eventually admitted to making the story up, authorities said.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

“I certainly understand and appreciate mental illness,” assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Anna Faraglia said during the sentencing hearing. “But the fact of the matter is that a … boy didn’t have to die that day, and he did. For that, she will have to pay the price.”

___

This story has been updated to correct the child’s age to 6, not 5, the age previously reported by authorities.

United States News

Associated Press

Florida deputy’s legal team says he didn’t have an obligation to stop Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy is claiming he had no legal duty to confront the gunman who murdered 17 people and wounded 17 others at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School nearly six years ago, his attorney argued Monday. The legal team representing Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson asked a […]

3 hours ago

FILE - The Justice Department in Washington, Nov. 18, 2022. The U.S. Justice Department has created...

Associated Press

Justice Department creates database to track records of misconduct by federal law enforcement

The U.S. Justice Department has created a database to track records of misconduct by federal law enforcement officers that is aimed at preventing agencies from unknowingly hiring problem officers, officials said on Monday. The federal move is a step toward accountability amid growing calls to close loopholes that allow law enforcement officers to be rehired […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

UW-Madison launches program to cover Indigenous students’ full costs, including tuition and housing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Indigenous students from any of Wisconsin’s 11 tribes will be able to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison for free beginning next fall, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin announced Monday. The Wisconsin Tribal Education Promise program will use private donations and other internal funding to cover tuition, fees, housing, meals, books and other expenses […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke of Utah set to take plea agreement in child abuse case

A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called “8 Passengers,” is expected to enter a plea agreement at a hearing Monday on charges that she abused and starved two of her children, her attorney said. Winward Law announced in a statement Friday that the alleged abuse occurred while […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Attorneys for Kentucky woman seeking abortion withdraw lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys for a Kentucky woman who filed a lawsuit demanding the right to an abortion have withdrawn the lawsuit after the woman learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity. In a court filing Sunday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky told a judge they will “voluntarily dismiss” the lawsuit […]

7 hours ago

Larry Kramer is shown in an undated photo. Kramer, the longtime president of the William and Flora ...

Associated Press

Larry Kramer, the CEO of the mega climate funder, the Hewlett Foundation, looks back

Larry Kramer, longtime president of the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, doesn’t think it’s healthy for an executive to lead the same organization for more than 15 years. The problem, he says, is that it takes 10 years for a leader to get anything done. Nevertheless, Kramer, known for his early support of the fight […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Mother gets life sentence for fatal shooting of 6-year-old son at Ohio hotel