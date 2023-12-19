Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s how to take care of your Christmas tree in the Valley this holiday season

Dec 19, 2023, 4:05 AM

man holds Christmas tree as he walks...

A Valley gardening expert discussed how to get the most out of your festive tree this season. (Getty Images File Photo)

(Getty Images File Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — With Christmas around the corner, one Valley gardening expert discussed how to get the most out of your festive tree this season.

The bulk of proper tree maintenance surrounds just how well it’s kept hydrated, Brian Whitfill of Whitfill Nursery told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The average 7- or 8-foot Christmas tree takes up about a gallon of water in its first 4-5 hours, he said. A person could find themselves watering it multiple times a day.

If the tree wasn’t hydrated right after it was cut, it will take up far more water.

“As long as it continues to take water, the tree will live and thrive and give off great fragrance and maybe be a wonderful addition to your home,” Whitfill said.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the stand should actively be monitored to make sure the amount of water doesn’t go below the base.

What happens when someone forgot to water the Christmas tree?

Lights and ornaments to the side, neglecting to water a live Christmas tree is the biggest risk someone could take, Whitfill said, but there are ways to invigorate it.

RELATED STORIES

“If you notice [after] the first day or two, you can drill little holes down into the side of the trunk … and it will take up water and rehydrate again,” he said.

Are there other risks that come along with owning a live Christmas tree?

Because holiday lights don’t give off heat as most are made up of LED, Whitfill said that won’t be a cause for concern in many households.

“It’s a wonderful break for you and for your tree, and you make sure when you bring your tree home [that] you don’t put it in an area where it’s hot, by a draft, by a heater,” Whitfill said.

For those with pets that like playing with ornaments, they might want to consider a tabletop tree, he said.

“The one good thing to know is that trees are edible, so you’re never going to be toxic to your pet,” Whitfill said.

Here are other Christmas tree tips to keep in mind

Once the tree is ready to be tossed, Valley residents should look into their city recycling program for drop-off or curbside information.

Through city recycling programs, live trees are turned into compost, which can be used for gardens and parks, Whitfill said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Shira Tanzer contributed to this story. 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Katarina McGee...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old woman last seen in Mesa

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 76-year-old woman last seen Monday afternoon in Mesa.

7 hours ago

Phoenix patrol vehicle with caution tape nearby....

KTAR.com

Police investigating murder-suicide shootings that killed 4 in north Phoenix

Three adults and one teenager died Monday in north Phoenix as part of what police are calling a murder-suicide situation.

8 hours ago

Photos show the Malas Mañas transnational criminal organization logo - a sun-shaped emblem with a ...

KTAR.com

Alleged members of violent cartel indicted in Arizona on human smuggling, drug charges

Multiple alleged members of a violent cartel have been indicted on human smuggling and drug trafficking charges in Arizona.

8 hours ago

Trevor Milton, left, leaves the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, Sept. 12, 2022, in New ...

Associated Press

Founder of Arizona-based Nikola Corp gets 4 years in prison for defrauding investors

The founder of Nikola Corp. was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for his conviction for exaggerating claims about his company’s production of zero-emission 18-wheel trucks.

10 hours ago

winning lottery scratch-off ticket...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona shopper ‘set for life’ after winning $5 million jackpot from scratch-off ticket

One 7-Eleven shopper bought a $50 ticket from the Arizona Lottery's Set For Life game. The scratch-off ticket earned them $5 million.

11 hours ago

Hospital plans south of Phoenix....

David Veenstra

Health care group buys land for hospital south of Phoenix

Exceptional Healthcare plans to build a new hospital south of Phoenix after acquiring 10 acres of land for $1.13 million.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Here’s how to take care of your Christmas tree in the Valley this holiday season