Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Nippon Steel

Dec 18, 2023, 4:49 AM | Updated: 5:14 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


U.S. Steel, the Pittsburgh steel producer that played a key role in the nation’s industrialization, is being acquired by Nippon Steel in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $14.1 billion.

The transaction is worth about $14.9 billion when including the assumption of debt.

The price tag for U.S. Steel is nearly double what was offered just four months ago by rival Cleveland Cliffs. U.S. Steel, which rejected that offer, confirmed the offering price from Nippon early Monday.

U.S. Steel will keep its name and its headquarters in Pittsburgh, where it was founded in 1901 by J.P. Morgan, Andrew Carnegie. Nippon said that it will also honor all collective bargaining agreements in place with the United Steelworkers and other employees, and is committed to maintaining its relationship with workers.

Soaring prices have helped fuel consolidation in the steel industry this decade. Steel prices more than quadrupled near the start of the pandemic to near $2,000 per metric ton by the summer of 2021 as supply chains experienced gridlock, a symptom of surging demand for goods and the lack of anticipation of that demand.

Nippon, which will pay $55 per share for U.S. Steel, said Monday that the deal will bolster its manufacturing and technology capabilities. It will also expand Nippon’s production in the U.S. and add to its positions in Japan, India and the ASEAN region.

Nippon said the acquisition is anticipated to bring its total annual crude steel capacity to 86 million tons and help it capitalize on growing demand for high-grade steel, automotive and electrical steel.

“The transaction builds on our presence in the United States and we are committed to honoring all of U. S. Steel’s existing union contracts,” Nippon President Eiji Hashimoto said in a prepared statement.

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said that the sale is beneficial to the United States, “ensuring a competitive, domestic steel industry, while strengthening our presence globally.”

The acquisition has been approved by the boards of both companies and is targeted to close in the second or third quarter of 2024. It still needs approval from U.S. Steel shareholders.

Shares of United States Steel Corp. soared more than 27% before the opening bell Monday.

United States News

FILE - Floodwaters surround homes on Thornton Road in Merced, Calif., as storms continue battering ...

Associated Press

Flooding drives millions to move as climate-driven migration patterns emerge

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Flooding is driving millions of people to move out of their homes, limiting growth in some prospering communities and accelerating the decline of others, according to a new study that details how climate change and flooding are transforming where Americans live. In the first two decades of the 21st century, the […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Sandra Day O'Connor poses for a photo in 1982. The late Just...

Associated Press

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, to lie in repose

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court and an unwavering voice of moderate conservatism for more than two decades, will lie in repose in the court’s Great Hall on Monday. O’Connor, an Arizona native, died Dec. 1 at age 93. Her casket will be […]

7 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a town hall campaign...

Associated Press

Haley slams DeSantis for stumping in Iowa with Massie, who’s opposed votes condemning antisemitism

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — Nikki Haley denounced Republican presidential rival Ron DeSantis in Iowa Sunday for campaigning in the state with Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, the lone House Republican who voted last week against a GOP resolution condemning antisemitism on university campuses. “You can’t be pro-Israel and bring the most anti-Israel Republican into this state, […]

9 hours ago

people at store while wearing face masks....

Associated Press

Face masks have settled in as an occasional feature of the American landscape

There’s the odd one here and there, but nothing like it was three years ago at the dawn of the COVID pandemic’s first winter holidays.

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge overturns Mississippi death penalty case, says racial bias in picking jury wasn’t fully argued

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has overturned the death penalty conviction of a Mississippi man, finding a trial judge didn’t give the man’s lawyer enough chance to argue that the prosecution was dismissing Black jurors for discriminatory reasons. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills ruled Tuesday that the state of Mississippi must give […]

15 hours ago

Matthew Perry memorial site....

Associated Press

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, autopsy report says

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the "Friends” actor.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Nippon Steel