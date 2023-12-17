Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP (NEW)

Authorities: 5 people including 3 young children die in house fire in northwestern Arizona

Dec 17, 2023, 3:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Five people, including three young children, have died in a house fire in northwestern Arizona, authorities said Sunday, adding it appeared no adults were home at the time.

Bullhead City police said the fire broke out around 5 p.m. Saturday and the victims did not make it out of the two-story duplex in that community near the Colorado River.

A city fire department spokeswoman said the five victims were ages 2, 4, 5, 11 and 13. Their names weren’t immediately released Sunday.

Authorities said the cause of the fire isn’t known yet.

Police said there reportedly were no adults home at the time, but officials gave few other details.

The fire is being investigated by the city’s police and fire departments and other agencies including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Arizona officials who refused to canvass election results indicted by grand jury

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in a rural Arizona county who delayed canvassing the 2022 general election results have been criminally charged, the state’s top prosecutor said Wednesday. A grand jury in Maricopa County Superior Court has indicted Cochise County supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby on one count each of conspiracy and interference of an […]

18 days ago

Associated Press

Runaway bull on Phoenix freeway gets wrangled back without injury

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona state troopers say nobody was injured when a runaway bull was found wandering around a Phoenix freeway early Friday. Video footage from a traffic camera shows the dark, long-horned bull mulling around the highway as troopers try to herd it from the safety of their vehicles. Sgt. Kevin Watt told AZfamily.com […]

23 days ago

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)...

Associated Press

Backpage founder Michael Lacey convicted of 1 money laundering count in Arizona

Backpage.com founder Michael Lacey was convicted Thursday on a single count of money laundering and acquitted on another in Arizona.

30 days ago

Associated Press

Remains found in remote Arizona desert in 1992 identified as missing teen girl, police say

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Arizona have determined that decomposed remains found in August 1992 in a remote desert area outside Phoenix were those of a missing 15-year-old, Melody Harrison. The Apache Junction Police Department announced Thursday that advancements in DNA testing helped them make the discovery 31 years after Harrison’s disappearance in June 1992. […]

1 month ago

Associated Press

A woman is ordered to pay nearly $39K to American Airlines for interfering with a flight crew

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman from Hawaii has been ordered to pay nearly $39,000 in restitution to American Airlines for interfering with a crew on a flight last year, according to authorities. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 29-year-old Cayla Farris was sentenced to more than three months of time served in connection with her actions […]

1 month ago

Stock photo of three guinea pigs. As many as 260 small animals that were supposed to be placed for ...

Associated Press

Legal action is sought against Arizona breeding company after 260 small animals were fed to reptiles

As many as 260 small animals that were supposed to be placed for adoption were instead frozen and fed to reptiles at a metro Phoenix farm.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Authorities: 5 people including 3 young children die in house fire in northwestern Arizona