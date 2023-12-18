Close
ARIZONA NEWS

New phase of Glendale industrial development includes pickleball and basketball courts

Dec 18, 2023, 4:25 AM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


The second phase of the Park303 industrial park project in Glendale has recently been completed. (Lincoln Property Company photo)

 

PHOENIX — The second phase of the Park303 industrial park project in Glendale has recently been completed.

The 2.5 million-square-foot space, located near Loop 303 between Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue, includes three new buildings.

The largest building will take up about 1.25 million square feet across 72 acres, according to a press release. The other two buildings will take up 630,000 square feet and 483,000 square feet but can be combined into a 1.2 million-square-foot facility.

The new industrial development features a range of amenities, including an office suite, technology that helps with manufacturing and distribution, an outdoor space with a pickleball and basketball court, a shaded entertainment area with barbeques and employee collaboration spaces.

“Park303 represents the future of industrial, which in Phoenix involves some of the sector’s most forward-thinking users, from semiconductors and energy to manufacturing and e-commerce,” Lincoln Property Company Senior Executive Vice President David Krumwiede said in a press release.

“Buildings that function at the forefront of modernity and empower companies to exceed employee needs in the same way a highly amenitized Class A office building might, will be the ones to succeed in our increasingly sophisticated landscape. We’ve considered all of these factors in the design of Park303, and the results have been exceedingly well received.”

The buildings will also have 430 dock doors, 778 trailer stalls and more than 1,550 expandable parking stalls.

Phase I, a 1.25 million-square foot facility, was sold for a single-building industrial sale record of $186 million in 2021. It is being used by Walmart, which has a long-term lease.

